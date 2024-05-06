ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91296 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109353 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152113 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155993 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251970 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174525 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165728 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148380 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226743 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

F-16 aircraft will be considered as nuclear weapons carriers for Ukraine: Russia issued another batch of threats

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28714 views

Russia will perceive the arrival of F-16s in Ukraine as nuclear weapons carriers and a deliberate provocation by the United States and NATO, regardless of the aircraft's modification.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the country will perceive the arrival of F-16 aircraft in Ukraine, regardless of the modification in which these aircraft will be delivered, as carriers of nuclear weapons. The Russian Foreign Ministry also added that it would perceive this step by the United States and NATO as a deliberate provocation, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Ukraine expects to receive US-made F-16 multifunctional aircraft in the near future, which, according to Lavrov, are dual-equipped platforms - non-nuclear and nuclear.

"For many years, aircraft of this type have been the basis of the fleet involved in NATO's so-called 'joint nuclear missions'. Regardless of the modification in which these aircraft will be delivered, we will perceive them as nuclear weapons carriers and consider this step by the United States and NATO as a deliberate provocation," the ministry said in a statement.

Recall

The ambassadors of France and the United Kingdom were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, with the British ambassador, according to the Russian media, summoned because of Cameron's statements about Ukraine's right to strike Russian territory using British weapons, and the French ambassador was summoned for unknown reasons.

Russia threatens the UK with strikes on its military facilities: details06.05.24, 17:32 • 28656 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World
natoNATO
devid-kemeronDavid Cameron
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

Contact us about advertising