F-16 aircraft will be considered as nuclear weapons carriers for Ukraine: Russia issued another batch of threats

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the country will perceive the arrival of F-16 aircraft in Ukraine, regardless of the modification in which these aircraft will be delivered, as carriers of nuclear weapons. The Russian Foreign Ministry also added that it would perceive this step by the United States and NATO as a deliberate provocation, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Ukraine expects to receive US-made F-16 multifunctional aircraft in the near future, which, according to Lavrov, are dual-equipped platforms - non-nuclear and nuclear.

"For many years, aircraft of this type have been the basis of the fleet involved in NATO's so-called 'joint nuclear missions'. Regardless of the modification in which these aircraft will be delivered, we will perceive them as nuclear weapons carriers and consider this step by the United States and NATO as a deliberate provocation," the ministry said in a statement.

Recall

The ambassadors of France and the United Kingdom were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, with the British ambassador, according to the Russian media, summoned because of Cameron's statements about Ukraine's right to strike Russian territory using British weapons, and the French ambassador was summoned for unknown reasons.

Russia threatens the UK with strikes on its military facilities: details