The head of the Odessa regional state administration Oleg Kiper met with the governor of Ankara province of the Republic of Turkey Vasip Shahin, reports UNN.

Reconstruction, cooperation in the economic, agricultural, innovative, sports and educational spheres - these and other topics were discussed with the governor of Ankara province of the Republic of Turkey Vasip Shahin. During the conversation, he suggested that Mr. Shahin consider signing an interregional agreement to build up and develop bilateral cooperation. He also asked to consider the possibility of organizing recreation for military and IDP children in Ankara province, so that our children can live at least for some time without air alarms and shelling, improve their health, get acquainted with the new culture and traditions of a friendly country Odessa region has become the epicenter of international meetings.

Add

Last year, more than 100 delegations visited the region. So, in December, the special commissioner of the Greek Foreign Ministry for Ukraine Spiridon Lambridis and Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odessa Dimitrios Dokhtsis visited the Odessa region. Both condemned the Russian attacks and declared the readiness of the Greek side to join the restoration of the Odessa region in the post-war period.

In the same month, keeper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and enlist further regional security support. As a result of the meeting, the Odessa region expects the Swedish side to help strengthen the security of the region. In November, Odessa was visited by the newly appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

During the visit, Cameron got acquainted with the consequences of Russian terrorism targeting Ukrainian grain, civil port infrastructure and architectural monuments of Odessa.