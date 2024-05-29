ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Restoration, cooperation in the economic, agricultural, innovative, sports and educational spheres: the keeper told the details of the meeting with the governor of Ankara

Restoration, cooperation in the economic, agricultural, innovative, sports and educational spheres: the keeper told the details of the meeting with the governor of Ankara

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49074 views

The head of the Odessa regional administration Oleg Kiper discussed with the governor of the Turkish province of Ankara the possibilities of cooperation in the economic, agricultural, innovative, sports, educational spheres, the signing of an interregional Agreement and the organization of recreation for children of military personnel and internally displaced persons in Ankara.

The head of the Odessa regional state administration Oleg Kiper met with the governor of Ankara province of the Republic of Turkey Vasip Shahin, reports UNN.

Reconstruction, cooperation in the economic, agricultural, innovative, sports and educational spheres - these and other topics were discussed with the governor of Ankara province of the Republic of Turkey Vasip Shahin. During the conversation, he suggested that Mr. Shahin consider signing an interregional agreement to build up and develop bilateral cooperation. He also asked to consider the possibility of organizing recreation for military and IDP children in Ankara province, so that our children can live at least for some time without air alarms and shelling, improve their health, get acquainted with the new culture and traditions of a friendly country 

Odessa region has become the epicenter of international meetings.

Last year, more than 100 delegations visited the region. So, in December, the special commissioner of the Greek Foreign Ministry for Ukraine Spiridon Lambridis and Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odessa Dimitrios Dokhtsis visited the Odessa region. Both condemned the Russian attacks and declared the readiness of the Greek side to join the restoration of the Odessa region in the post-war period.

In the same month, keeper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and enlist further regional security support. As a result of the meeting, the Odessa region expects the Swedish side to help strengthen the security of the region. In November, Odessa was visited by the newly appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

During the visit, Cameron got acquainted with the consequences of Russian terrorism targeting Ukrainian grain, civil port infrastructure and architectural monuments of Odessa.   

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
devid-kemeronDavid Cameron
greeceGreece
ankaraAnkara
turkeyTurkey

