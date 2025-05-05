The yacht Bayesian of British millionaire Mike Lynch, who died in a storm, is being raised near Sicily

Complex work has begun near Sicily to raise the sunken superyacht Bayesian, owned by one of Britain's most famous entrepreneurs, Mike Lynch. He and his daughter were among seven people killed in a severe storm off the coast of Sicily, Italy, last summer.

UNN reports with reference to Еuronews.

Details

A 55-meter barge with a heavy crane has begun work to raise the British-flagged superyacht Bayesian from the seabed off the coast of Sicily, where it sank on August 19, 2024. Seven people died in the disaster. British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah were among them.

Hebo Lift 10, one of the most powerful marine cranes in Europe, with a deck area of 700 square meters, arrived on Saturday from Rotterdam (Netherlands) to the Sicilian port of Termini Imerese to prepare for the operation. To ensure the process, a dozen marine and logistics specialists are working from land. About 70 marine experts from Europe have also arrived in Sicily to participate in the operation.

Yacht crash with tourists in Egypt: 4 dead, 9 people missing

Marine rescue specialists have begun work to raise the Bayesian.

The Italian Coast Guard confirmed that its officers are monitoring operations and patrolling the security perimeter established to ensure the safety of personnel working on the evacuation.

Using underwater operators and remotely operated vehicles (ROV), all operations will be carried out over approximately a week to prepare for the lifting of the vessel - said Italian Coast Guard Captain Nicola Silvestri on Sunday.

What is planned to be done. Among the key tasks is to disconnect the yacht's 75-meter aluminum mast (the second tallest in the world) - to make it easier to lift the hull, which is 49 meters deep, to the surface.

Reference

On August 19, 2024, the 56-meter yacht was anchored near Porticello when the vessel was caught in a severe storm and sank shortly before dawn. Lynch, once dubbed the British Bill Gates, and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah were among the victims.

Artifacts from the naval battle between Spain and England in 1718 found in Sicily

Mike Lynch was an advisor to two British Prime Ministers and co-founder of Autonomy in 1996. He played a key role in creating software that allows useful information to be extracted from unstructured sources such as phone calls, emails and videos.

In 2006, he received the Order of the British Empire for services to entrepreneurship, and in 2011 he was appointed to the Science and Technology Council under Prime Minister David Cameron. In 2008, he was admitted to the Royal Academy of Engineering, and in 2014 to the Royal Society.

A bathyscaphe with 45 Russians on board sank off the coast of Egypt, there are dead