The yacht Bayesian of British millionaire Mike Lynch, who died in a storm, is being raised near Sicily

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 15972 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 75123 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 124949 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 132273 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 159770 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 181241 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 218982 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 111034 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 104557 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 103573 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

May 5, 07:29 AM • 72770 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 63928 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 55791 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 52564 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 30193 views
Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 31075 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 124949 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 132273 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 218982 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 101150 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Robert Fico

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Donetsk Oblast

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 53262 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 56470 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 64587 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 31636 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 49091 views
MIM-104 Patriot

Sukhoi Su-30

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Rafale

The yacht Bayesian of British millionaire Mike Lynch, who died in a storm, is being raised near Sicily

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2464 views

Work has begun to raise the yacht "Bayesian", which sank near Sicily in the summer of 2024. Among the dead was British businessman Mike Lynch and his daughter.

The yacht Bayesian of British millionaire Mike Lynch, who died in a storm, is being raised near Sicily

Complex work has begun near Sicily to raise the sunken superyacht Bayesian, owned by one of Britain's most famous entrepreneurs, Mike Lynch. He and his daughter were among seven people killed in a severe storm off the coast of Sicily, Italy, last summer.

UNN reports with reference to Еuronews.

Details

A 55-meter barge with a heavy crane has begun work to raise the British-flagged superyacht Bayesian from the seabed off the coast of Sicily, where it sank on August 19, 2024. Seven people died in the disaster. British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah were among them.

Hebo Lift 10, one of the most powerful marine cranes in Europe, with a deck area of 700 square meters, arrived on Saturday from Rotterdam (Netherlands) to the Sicilian port of Termini Imerese to prepare for the operation. To ensure the process, a dozen marine and logistics specialists are working from land. About 70 marine experts from Europe have also arrived in Sicily to participate in the operation.

Yacht crash with tourists in Egypt: 4 dead, 9 people missing26.11.24, 16:06 • 18131 view

Marine rescue specialists have begun work to raise the Bayesian.

The Italian Coast Guard confirmed that its officers are monitoring operations and patrolling the security perimeter established to ensure the safety of personnel working on the evacuation.

Using underwater operators and remotely operated vehicles (ROV), all operations will be carried out over approximately a week to prepare for the lifting of the vessel

- said Italian Coast Guard Captain Nicola Silvestri on Sunday.

What is planned to be done. Among the key tasks is to disconnect the yacht's 75-meter aluminum mast (the second tallest in the world) - to make it easier to lift the hull, which is 49 meters deep, to the surface.

Reference

On August 19, 2024, the 56-meter yacht was anchored near Porticello when the vessel was caught in a severe storm and sank shortly before dawn. Lynch, once dubbed the British Bill Gates, and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah were among the victims.

Artifacts from the naval battle between Spain and England in 1718 found in Sicily17.04.25, 21:00 • 9662 views

Mike Lynch was an advisor to two British Prime Ministers and co-founder of Autonomy in 1996. He played a key role in creating software that allows useful information to be extracted from unstructured sources such as phone calls, emails and videos.

In 2006, he received the Order of the British Empire for services to entrepreneurship, and in 2011 he was appointed to the Science and Technology Council under Prime Minister David Cameron. In 2008, he was admitted to the Royal Academy of Engineering, and in 2014 to the Royal Society.

A bathyscaphe with 45 Russians on board sank off the coast of Egypt, there are dead27.03.25, 14:31 • 18843 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Sicily
David Cameron
Italy
