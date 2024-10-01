Assistance to hospitals in the region, reconstruction of irrigation systems: Kiper tells details of meeting with Italian delegation

The head of Odesa regional state administration Oleh Kiper met with a group of deputies of the Italian Parliament headed by the deputy chairman of the Chamber of Deputies, Mr. Giorgio Mule, UNN reports.

"Assistance to hospitals in the region, reconstruction of irrigation systems, and restoration of cultural heritage sites were discussed at a meeting with a group of members of the Italian Parliament led by the Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies, Mr. Giorgio Mule. At a previous meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Italy to Ukraine, we presented a project to restore the Odesa Oblast Children's Clinical Hospital. Today, the Italian side has already given preliminary consent to rebuild one of the hospital's buildings. The issue of assistance in the reconstruction of irrigation systems in the region is also being studied. "The south of our region and some regions of Italy have a similar climate, so the experience and best practices of Italians in the field of land reclamation are very valuable for us," Kiper said.

Odesa region has become the epicenter of international meetings. Last year, more than 100 delegations visited the region. For example, in December, Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine, and Dimitrios Dokhtis, Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, visited Odesa region. They both condemned the Russian attacks and declared the readiness of the Greek side to contribute to the reconstruction of Odesa region in the postwar period. That same month, Kiper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and to seek further support for regional security. As a result of the meeting, Odesa expects Swedish assistance in strengthening regional security.

In November, the newly appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Odesa . During the visit, Cameron examined the consequences of Russian terrorism targeting Ukrainian grain, port civilian infrastructure, and architectural monuments in Odesa.