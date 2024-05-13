lavrov threatens russia's "readiness" to resolve the ukraine issue on the battlefield with the west

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that if the West wants to "fight for Ukraine" on the battlefield, Russia is ready for it, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

"This is their right - if they want it to be on the battlefield, then it will be on the battlefield," Lavrov said.

Lavrov also said that the peace talks on Ukraine to be held in Switzerland next month without Russian participation are tantamount to an ultimatum to Moscow.

He compared the situation to "reprimanding a schoolboy," whose fate is decided by his teachers while he is out of the room.

"You can't talk to anyone like that, especially not us," Lavrov said.

According to him, "the conference... boils down to a repeated ultimatum to Russia.

The Russian dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, called "dangerous" and "escalating tensions" the statements by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron about the possibility of strikes against Russia and French President Emmanuel Macron about the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine.