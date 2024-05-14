Rehabilitation of children, internships for talented youth: Kiper shares details of online meeting with Istanbul Deputy Governor

The head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper held an online meeting with the Deputy Governor of Istanbul Province of the Republic of Turkey, Ms. Ozlem Bozkurt Gevrek, UNN reports.

The parties discussed issues of children's health improvement, cooperation in the field of medicine and IT technologies, and internships for talented youth.

"In the context of the activities of the Regional Office for International Cooperation of Odesa Region, we discussed the possibility of organizing business missions of both regions, as well as finding partners for infrastructure projects. Our cooperation is possible thanks to the existing agreement between the Odesa RMA and the Istanbul Governorate on trade, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian cooperation of 2002. We are grateful to this fraternal region for its comprehensive assistance during the full-scale invasion, support for Odesa region and Ukraine," Kiper writes.

Odesa region has become the epicenter of international meetings. Last year, more than 100 delegations visited the region. For example, in December, Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine, and Dimitrios Dokhtis, Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, visited Odesa region. They both condemned the Russian attacks and expressed the readiness of the Greek side to contribute to the postwar reconstruction of Odesa region.

In the same month, Kiper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and to seek further support for regional security. As a result of the meeting, Odesa expects Swedish assistance in strengthening regional security.

In November, newly appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Odesa .

During his visit, Cameron examined the consequences of Russian terrorism targeting Ukrainian grain, port civilian infrastructure and architectural monuments in Odesa.