"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The Vatican says Pope Francis is in critical condition

The Vatican says Pope Francis is in critical condition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42965 views

Pope Francis' condition has deteriorated sharply after a respiratory crisis, requiring oxygen therapy and blood transfusion. The pontiff is in hospital with pneumonia of both lungs, doctors' prognosis is "reserved".

Pope Francis is in critical condition after suffering a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis on Saturday morning, reports UNN citing Bloomberg.

Details

The pontiff required large flows of oxygen and also received a blood transfusion after tests showed conditions related to anemia, the Vatican said in a statement Saturday night. He is not out of danger.

Although Francis was in more pain than the day before, he remains conscious and spent the day in his chair, according to the statement. At this point, the prognosis is "guarded," it added.

For just the third time: Pope Francis will skip Angelus prayer

The statement signaled a clear setback in the 88-year-old pontiff's week-long battle with pneumonia. Doctors said Friday that the pope's condition is not an immediate threat to his life, though he remains at risk, adding that he will remain hospitalized for at least another week.

Francis has been hospitalized after what doctors called an increasingly complex health problem. The Vatican said he was suffering from pneumonia in both lungs and that medical staff had changed his medication regimen to fight the infection.

Francis, born in Buenos Aires as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, has been the spiritual leader of the world's Catholics since 2013. He is the first pope from the Americas and the first non-European pontiff since the eighth century.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
pope-francisPope Francis
buenos-airesBuenos Aires

