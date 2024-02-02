Court in Argentina releases son of Russian oligarch, detained at Ukraine's request, on his own recognizance

An Argentine court has released the son of Russian oligarch Churkin, who was detained at Buenos Aires airport at Ukraine's request, on his own recognizance not to leave the country. A court hearing will be held within 45 days to decide on his extradition to Ukraine. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

The Russian embassy in Buenos Aires, quoted by the Russian media, states that the arrested Churkin was released on his own recognizance not to leave the country after a preliminary court hearing on February 1. It is also stated that the court session, which will decide whether the Russian is subject to extradition to Ukraine, should take place within 45 days.

Investigations are currently underway into the criminal case against the son of oligarch Igor Churkin, who fraudulently tried to retain his business rights in Ukraine.

As you know, Churkin owned the company Lviv Bus Plants LLC, and, according to the SBI, he fraudulently tried to maintain his influence on this business.

The investigation established that the company took out a large loan from a state-owned bank, pledging its property. The Russian spent the money at his own discretion and refused to return it. He also tried to retain the company by developing a scheme to block the auction of the pledged property. Under the control of the oligarch's son, the company filed a false statement about a criminal offense committed by the bank's representatives. This led to the registration of criminal proceedings and seizure of property. The court found him guilty of the crime and sentenced him in absentia to two years in prison.

Churkin was put on the international wanted list and, at the request of Ukraine's Interpol, was arrested on January 30 at the Argentine airport of Esaíza, where he arrived as a tourist.

