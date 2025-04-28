A Komatsu demining vehicle exploded in Kharkiv region: details

During the demining of fire ditches in the Kharkiv region, a demining machine exploded on an anti-tank mine. There were no casualties, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

During the demining of fire ditches in the Studenets forestry of the Izyum district of the Kharkiv region, a Komatsu mechanized demining machine exploded. According to preliminary data, the explosion occurred as a result of running over an anti-tank mine. As a result of the explosion, the working organic equipment was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties - the report says.

Rescuers add that demining forest areas is currently one of the priority tasks in the Kharkiv region, as the region has been severely affected by the fighting.

The State Emergency Service pays special attention to clearing areas with fire ditches, roads and access roads in order to ensure that firefighters and rescuers can reach them in the event of forest fires.

