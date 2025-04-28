A Komatsu demining vehicle exploded in Kharkiv region: details

$41.750.06
Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 11835 views

Exclusive
02:15 PM • 25983 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
02:07 PM • 18257 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

01:08 PM • 19537 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 28457 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 24382 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM • 13582 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM • 23369 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 70360 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 58004 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the threat of ballistics

April 28, 08:15 AM • 20091 views

Moscow expects "signals" from Ukraine for direct negotiations - Russian "Media"

April 28, 08:18 AM • 18053 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 33208 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 32867 views

Spanish intelligence believes that the blackout in the country may have been caused by a cyberattack - El Pais

02:14 PM • 13745 views
Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

04:07 PM • 8798 views

Exclusive

12:59 PM • 28457 views

Exclusive

12:30 PM • 24382 views

Exclusive

April 28, 11:54 AM • 23369 views

Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 70360 views
Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Oleksandr Usyk

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Spain

Portugal

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

01:22 PM • 10370 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 33015 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 33354 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 141977 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 56359 views
Fox News

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The New York Times

A Komatsu demining vehicle exploded in Kharkiv region: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5596 views

In the Izyum region, during mine clearance operations in ditches, a Komatsu vehicle ran over a mine. The equipment was damaged, but there were no casualties. Rescuers say that demining forests is a priority.

A Komatsu demining vehicle exploded in Kharkiv region: details

During the demining of fire ditches in the Kharkiv region, a demining machine exploded on an anti-tank mine. There were no casualties, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

During the demining of fire ditches in the Studenets forestry of the Izyum district of the Kharkiv region, a Komatsu mechanized demining machine exploded. According to preliminary data, the explosion occurred as a result of running over an anti-tank mine. As a result of the explosion, the working organic equipment was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties 

- the report says.

Rescuers add that demining forest areas is currently one of the priority tasks in the Kharkiv region, as the region has been severely affected by the fighting.

The State Emergency Service pays special attention to clearing areas with fire ditches, roads and access roads in order to ensure that firefighters and rescuers can reach them in the event of forest fires.

Ministry of Defense: 355 civilians, including 18 children, have died due to Russian explosives in three years of war08.04.25, 11:43 • 10927 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

War
Kharkiv Oblast
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
