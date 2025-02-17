Meghan Markle aspired to become a defender of the poor like Princess Diana - Daily Mail

A former member of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's staff said that the Duchess of Sussex sought to become a "global advocate for the poor and marginalized" and "finish what Princess Diana started." He shared this in an interview for Tom Quinn's book Yes, Ma'am - The Secret Life of Royal Servant, the Daily mail reports, UNN writes.

Details [1

In an interview for Yes, Ma'am - The Secret Life of Royal Servants by Tom Quinn, for a new book to be released this month, a former staff member revealed that Markle planned to become a working royal.

One day she said: "I want to finish what Diana started," and we took that to mean that she wanted to become a kind of global advocate for the poor and marginalized, - he said.

Although there was "nothing critical," he said, Meghan wanted to follow the example of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who was known for her humanitarian and charitable work.

However, the former employee also said that the Duchess's charitable ambitions were apparently only a "temporary" occupation.

She succeeded to some extent, but in fact she wanted to do it as a princess and with the full support of the royal family, but on a part-time basis - he said.

A former employee noted that Markle was not ready for royal life in many ways and that she did not like to inform staff of her whereabouts.

At the same time, Prince Harry supported his wife and increasingly shared her views. After their wedding, Harry began to pay more attention to "spending time with Meghan" rather than participating in official events like other members of the royal family.

In addition, as noted by the media, Meghan did not seem to understand the importance of the responsibilities she had to fulfill as part of the royal family. She did not realize that a role in the royal family circle implies fulfillment of obligations, not personal desires.

She didn't realize that when you join the royal family, you don't do what you want to do, you do what you are told. In a sense, you become a servant of the family, - the employee said.

Recall

Earlier , UNN wrote that Prince Charles gave Meghan Markle the nickname "Wolfram". In particular, the nickname he gave her reflected her "toughness" and "resilience" and stuck with her as a symbol of respect.

