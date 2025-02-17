Meghan Markle aspired to become a defender of the poor like Princess Diana - Daily Mail

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 9228 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 52107 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 76033 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106522 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 77202 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117907 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101155 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113071 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116717 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153672 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 90059 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 57624 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 25681 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87038 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 47124 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106522 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117907 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153672 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144289 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176614 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 47131 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87043 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134391 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136296 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164529 views
Meghan Markle aspired to become a defender of the poor like Princess Diana - Daily Mail

Meghan Markle aspired to become a defender of the poor like Princess Diana - Daily Mail

 • 131812 views

A former employee spoke about Meghan Markle's intentions to become a defender of the poor, like Princess Diana. The Duchess failed to adapt to royal duties and rules.

A former member of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's staff said that the Duchess of Sussex sought to become a "global advocate for the poor and marginalized" and "finish what Princess Diana started." He shared this in an interview for Tom Quinn's book Yes, Ma'am - The Secret Life of Royal Servant, the Daily mail reports, UNN writes.

Details [1

In an interview for Yes, Ma'am - The Secret Life of Royal Servants by Tom Quinn, for a new book to be released this month, a former staff member revealed that   Markle planned to become a working royal.

One day she said: "I want to finish what Diana started," and we took that to mean that she wanted to become a kind of global advocate for the poor and marginalized,

- he said.

Although there was "nothing  critical," he said, Meghan wanted to follow the example of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who was known for her humanitarian and charitable work.

However, the former employee also said that the Duchess's charitable ambitions were apparently only a "temporary" occupation.

She succeeded to some extent, but in fact she wanted to do it as a princess and with the full support of the royal family, but on a part-time basis

- he said.

A former employee noted that Markle was not ready for royal life in many ways and that she did not like to inform staff of her whereabouts.

At the same time, Prince Harry supported his wife and increasingly shared her views. After their wedding, Harry began to pay more attention to "spending time with Meghan" rather than participating in official events like other members of the royal family.

In addition, as noted by the media, Meghan did not seem to understand the importance of the responsibilities she had to fulfill as part of the royal family. She did not realize that a role in the royal family circle implies fulfillment of obligations, not personal desires.

She didn't realize that when you join the royal family, you don't do what you want to do, you do what you are told. In a sense, you become a servant of the family,

- the employee said.

Recall 

Earlier , UNN wrote that Prince Charles gave Meghan Markle the nickname "Wolfram". In particular, the nickname he gave her reflected her "toughness" and "resilience" and stuck with her as a symbol of respect.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldUNN Lite
prince-harry-duke-of-sussexPrince Harry, Duke of Sussex
karl-iiiCharles III
mehan-hertsohynia-sassekskaMeghan, Duchess of Sussex

