Many flights from Bali are delayed: is this related to the virus outbreak in China?

Ukrainian bloggers Karisha and Ruslana reported that they are currently unable to fly out of Bali. The plane they were supposed to return home on has been canceled. Reported by UNN referring to the bloggers' Instagram page.

What was the reason for the cancellation of flights and delays?

One of the likely reasons the girls named was the outbreak of the virus in China, but there is no official confirmation of this information yet.

Ruslana posted a story on Instagram, stating: "There is a problem with flights, an outbreak of the virus in China, hospitals are overcrowded. This leads to the closure of airports, so that you understand, the Balinese are among the first to close them! So there is nothing to rejoice about yet".

Later, she added that their tour operator had booked a hotel for them until January 8.

"We won't fly out of here before the 8th. They sent me another version of why the flights were canceled," Ruslana said.

In the responses to her story, one of the comments also mentioned that the cancellation of flights from Bali could be related to the eruption of the Lewotolo Laki-Laki volcano on Flores Island, Indonesia. Volcanic ash reportedly disrupted air traffic, which caused delays and cancellations of some international flights to and from Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali. However, the media last reported on this in November.

At the same time, if you look at the online flight schedule of Ngurah Rai Airport, all flights are marked as "planned" or "expected". UNN also contacted Ngurah Rai Airport to find out more about the delays.

"Flight number AK374 is still en route from Kuala Lumpur to Denpasar, the expected arrival time is 01:08 am," the airport reported.

They also inquired about a flight that was in "unknown" status. The airport reported that boarding for this flight had already been completed.

It should be noted that numerous flights are currently delayed from Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta.

Reminder

In China, an outbreak of diseases associated with the metapneumovirus has been recorded: hospitals are overcrowded with children.