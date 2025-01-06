Many flights from Bali are delayed: is this related to the virus outbreak in China?

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 49501 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147179 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127243 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134871 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133977 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170994 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110638 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163976 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104447 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113950 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130446 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129191 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 35647 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 97428 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101863 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 147179 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170994 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163976 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191737 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180962 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129191 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130446 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142841 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134467 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151654 views
Many flights from Bali are delayed: is this related to the virus outbreak in China?

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29513 views

Bloggers cannot fly out of Bali due to flight cancellations. The reasons cited are an outbreak of the virus in China and a possible volcanic eruption, although the airport is operating normally.

Ukrainian bloggers Karisha and Ruslana reported that they are currently unable to fly out of Bali. The plane they were supposed to return home on has been canceled. Reported by UNN referring to the bloggers' Instagram page.

What was the reason for the cancellation of flights and delays?

One of the likely reasons the girls named was the outbreak of the virus in China, but there is no official confirmation of this information yet.

Ruslana posted a story on Instagram, stating: "There is a problem with flights, an outbreak of the virus in China, hospitals are overcrowded. This leads to the closure of airports, so that you understand, the Balinese are among the first to close them! So there is nothing to rejoice about yet".

Image

Later, she added that their tour operator had booked a hotel for them until January 8.

"We won't fly out of here before the 8th. They sent me another version of why the flights were canceled," Ruslana said.

In the responses to her story, one of the comments also mentioned that the cancellation of flights from Bali could be related to the eruption of the Lewotolo Laki-Laki volcano on Flores Island, Indonesia. Volcanic ash reportedly disrupted air traffic, which caused delays and cancellations of some international flights to and from Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali. However, the media last reported on this in November.

At the same time, if you look at the online flight schedule of Ngurah Rai Airport, all flights are marked as "planned" or "expected". UNN also contacted Ngurah Rai Airport to find out more about the delays.

"Flight number AK374 is still en route from Kuala Lumpur to Denpasar, the expected arrival time is 01:08 am," the airport reported.

They also inquired about a flight that was in "unknown" status. The airport reported that boarding for this flight had already been completed.

It should be noted that numerous flights are currently delayed from Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta.

Reminder

In China, an outbreak of diseases associated with the metapneumovirus has been recorded: hospitals are overcrowded with children.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
indonesiaIndonesia
jakartaJakarta
baliBali
chinaChina
instagramInstagram

