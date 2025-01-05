Russia reports an attack on the Millerovo airfield

On the night of January 5, explosions were heard in some cities in the Rostov region of Russia amid reports of drones in the region. It was loud, in particular, in the area of Taganrog, Tarasovka and Millerovo, where a military airfield is located. This was reported by the governor of the Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, and Russian Telegram channels, UNN reports.

"UAVs were destroyed in Millerivskyi and Tarasivskyi districts. According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties. The military continue to repel the air attack," said the local governor.

Meanwhile, footage of drone attacks was posted online.

Recall

In the Leningrad region , Russia's largest sea trade port, Ust-Luga, was attacked. The Baltimore military airfield in the Voronezh region was also attacked by drones.