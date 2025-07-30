The main committee supported the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO

The Committee on Legal Policy recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt presidential bill No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAP, UNN reports.

Details

The decision to recommend that the Verkhovna Rada adopt the bill as a basis and in its entirety was supported by 19 people's deputies.

Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Oleksiy Khomenko emphasized at the committee meeting that the Prosecutor General's Office fully supports the presidential bill on restoring the procedural independence of the SAP.

During the committee meeting, the leader of the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, stated that she would only vote for her alternative bill.

Yesterday, July 29, the Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy supported bill No. 13533.

Context

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for bill No. 12414, which, in particular, amended the powers of NABU and SAP. The document was supported by 263 people's deputies. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed this law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP on the same day.

Later, Zelenskyy announced that he planned to submit a new bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would strengthen the law enforcement system, ensuring "no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and - very importantly - all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place." This document was intended to be a response to public demands and would take into account the proposals of law enforcement leaders.

On July 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAP.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk reported that the Verkhovna Rada would convene for a meeting on July 31 to consider, among other things, the urgent presidential bill No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAP, which would be proposed for adoption immediately as a basis and in its entirety.