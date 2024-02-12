Polish farmers resume protests at three checkpoints with Ukraine: truck traffic is hampered

Polish farmers have resumed protests on the border with Ukraine and blocked truck traffic at three checkpoints. This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that today, February 12, at 10.10 a.m., protests by Polish farmers began near the Zosin checkpoint.

The protesters intend to let 3 trucks through per hour. Cars, buses, vehicles with humanitarian aid, as well as vehicles up to 3.5 tons in both directions will be cleared as usual - the department summarized.

In addition, traffic near the Dolgobychuv checkpoint was blocked on . The protesters intend to allow 2 trucks per hour in both directions.

Bringing the guilty to justice: the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland responds to the incident with grain at the border

Also, the blocking in the direction of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint has been resumed.

It is planned to let 1 truck through per hour. The protest will not cover passenger cars and buses - the State Border Guard Service summarized.

Recall

Polish law enforcement officers are investigating the details of the incident that occurred with trucks carrying Ukrainian grain near the border checkpoint in Dorohusk.

According to police, farmers protesting nearby stopped three Ukrainian trucks, broke their seals and dumped grain on the road.