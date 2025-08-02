Ukrainians warned about possible delays at Yahodyn checkpoint: what you need to know

At the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing point "Yahodyn-Dorohusk", from August 4, a partial closure of certain lanes is possible due to repairs that will continue until September 30, carriers were warned by the State Customs Service on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"From Monday, August 4, 2025, repair works will begin on the Ukrainian side of the Yahodyn-Dorohusk international border crossing point," the customs service reported.

Repairs are expected to be carried out on the roof, canopies, retaining wall, and premises of the customs control zone.

"In this regard, a partial closure of certain lanes is possible, which may cause temporary inconvenience. According to the forecast, changes in traffic organization will not significantly affect the capacity of the border crossing point," the report says.

As noted, the Service for Restoration and Infrastructure Development in Volyn Oblast expects to complete the planned scope of work by September 30.

"We ask drivers to take these circumstances into account and, if necessary, adjust their route in advance," the report says.

Ukrainians warned about possible delays at the Hrushiv checkpoint on the border with Poland