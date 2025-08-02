Ukrainians warned about possible delays at Yahodyn checkpoint: what you need to know

$41.710.05
47.750.40
ukenru
August 1, 05:22 PM • 26140 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 98334 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 89874 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 57483 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 68816 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 128619 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 67950 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 155337 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 152130 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 132666 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
0.9m/s
61%
750mm
Popular news
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 14945 views
Russia cynically stated that it did not target residential buildings in Kyiv on the night of July 31August 1, 09:15 PM • 18173 views
"Let's see what happens next": Trump considers meeting with Putin before "deadline" expires02:22 AM • 10455 views
"US ready to take additional measures": Trump gives Russia and Ukraine 10-day ultimatum for peace deal03:00 AM • 18302 views
Explosions in Penza and Samara Oblast: Drones hit oil refinery and defense plantsPhotoVideo03:20 AM • 5928 views
Publications
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 98334 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 62429 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 89874 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 81017 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 128619 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Kharkiv
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 15014 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 56353 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 76971 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 154508 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 189890 views
Actual
Truth Social
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Fox News
Facebook
The Guardian

Ukrainians warned about possible delays at Yahodyn checkpoint: what you need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

Repair works will begin on August 4 at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border. Partial closure of individual lanes is possible, which will last until September 30.

Ukrainians warned about possible delays at Yahodyn checkpoint: what you need to know

At the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing point "Yahodyn-Dorohusk", from August 4, a partial closure of certain lanes is possible due to repairs that will continue until September 30, carriers were warned by the State Customs Service on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"From Monday, August 4, 2025, repair works will begin on the Ukrainian side of the Yahodyn-Dorohusk international border crossing point," the customs service reported.

Repairs are expected to be carried out on the roof, canopies, retaining wall, and premises of the customs control zone.

"In this regard, a partial closure of certain lanes is possible, which may cause temporary inconvenience. According to the forecast, changes in traffic organization will not significantly affect the capacity of the border crossing point," the report says.

As noted, the Service for Restoration and Infrastructure Development in Volyn Oblast expects to complete the planned scope of work by September 30.

"We ask drivers to take these circumstances into account and, if necessary, adjust their route in advance," the report says.

Ukrainians warned about possible delays at the Hrushiv checkpoint on the border with Poland30.07.25, 13:39 • 4224 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyOur people abroad
State Customs Service of Ukraine
Volyn Oblast
Dorogusk