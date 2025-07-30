Ukrainians warned about possible delays at the Hrushiv checkpoint on the border with Poland

At the "Budomierz-Hrushiv" checkpoint on the border with Poland, a slowdown in the movement of passenger vehicles is possible due to road works. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

Details

"According to the Polish side, due to road works on the territory of the "Budomierz-Hrushiv" checkpoint, a slowdown in clearance procedures for passenger vehicles is expected for entry into Ukraine," the customs service reported.

Drivers are urged to take these circumstances into account when planning trips and, if possible, choose alternative checkpoints for crossing the border to avoid long queues and delays on the road.

You can find out about the current situation with the accumulation of passenger cars in front of checkpoints using a special interactive map.

Recall

Repairs at the checkpoint "Ustyluh-Zosin" on the Ukrainian-Polish border have been extended until December.