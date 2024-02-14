Ukrainian carriers are planning a protest in response to the actions of Polish farmers at the Yahodyn checkpoint

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103364 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130848 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131437 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172798 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170197 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277255 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178045 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167049 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148747 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245687 views

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102967 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 95299 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 92405 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100727 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 46820 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277255 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245687 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230867 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256285 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242096 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 12225 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130848 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104226 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104330 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120581 views
Ukrainian carriers are planning a protest in response to the actions of Polish farmers at the Yahodyn checkpoint

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107305 views

Ukrainian carriers plan to hold a protest at the Yagodyn checkpoint in response to Polish farmers blocking trucks on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Starting February 15, Ukrainian carriers plan to launch a protest at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint in response to the actions of Polish farmers who are blocking truck traffic across the Ukrainian-Polish border. This was reported to Suspilne by the head of the public organization "Carriers of the Western Region" Vitaliy Kotsenko, reports UNN.

Details

Kotsenko said that the rally was to start at 9:00 a.m.

According to him, the protesters will not allow Polish carriers crossing the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint into Ukraine.

"They will stay here with us in their cars until our Ukrainian carriers start driving on their side. After all, they let one car through per hour, and it is not a Ukrainian, but a Polish driver," Kotsenko said.

The head of the NGO says that the duration of the protests by Ukrainian carriers will depend on the situation on the Polish side of the border. He adds that the passage of buses at the Yahodyn checkpoint will not be blocked.

Addendum 

The Ukrainian-Polish border was unblocked on January 17. The Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland and the protesters agreed on the relevant arrangements. The agreement provides for measures previously supported by the Ministry of Reconstruction of Ukraine, namely the implementation of pilot projects at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk and NyzhankovychiMalhowice checkpoints, as well as the creation of a working group to analyze the situation in the field of bilateral transportation.

However, since February 9, several key checkpoints have been blocked again by Polish farmers. On February 13, it was reported that next week Polish farmers plan to block all checkpoints on the border with Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomyPolitics
suspilneSuspilne
dorokhusDorogusk
ukraineUkraine

