Ukrainian carriers are planning a protest in response to the actions of Polish farmers at the Yahodyn checkpoint

Starting February 15, Ukrainian carriers plan to launch a protest at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint in response to the actions of Polish farmers who are blocking truck traffic across the Ukrainian-Polish border. This was reported to Suspilne by the head of the public organization "Carriers of the Western Region" Vitaliy Kotsenko, reports UNN.

Details

Kotsenko said that the rally was to start at 9:00 a.m.

According to him, the protesters will not allow Polish carriers crossing the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint into Ukraine.

"They will stay here with us in their cars until our Ukrainian carriers start driving on their side. After all, they let one car through per hour, and it is not a Ukrainian, but a Polish driver," Kotsenko said.

The head of the NGO says that the duration of the protests by Ukrainian carriers will depend on the situation on the Polish side of the border. He adds that the passage of buses at the Yahodyn checkpoint will not be blocked.

Addendum

The Ukrainian-Polish border was unblocked on January 17. The Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland and the protesters agreed on the relevant arrangements. The agreement provides for measures previously supported by the Ministry of Reconstruction of Ukraine, namely the implementation of pilot projects at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk and NyzhankovychiMalhowice checkpoints, as well as the creation of a working group to analyze the situation in the field of bilateral transportation.

However, since February 9, several key checkpoints have been blocked again by Polish farmers. On February 13, it was reported that next week Polish farmers plan to block all checkpoints on the border with Ukraine.