"Nothing to do with peaceful protests": Ministry of Agrarian Policy condemns destruction of Ukrainian grain by Polish farmers

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine condemns the actions of Polish farmers who deliberately destroy Ukrainian grain. This is stated in a statement by the Ministry, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine strongly condemns the deliberate destruction of Ukrainian grain by Polish protesters on the Ukrainian-Polish border. We are closely monitoring the investigation of this incident and expect the perpetrators to be quickly identified and punished - said the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

The ministry emphasizes that it is closely monitoring the investigation into the incident and expects the perpetrators to be quickly identified and punished.

Also in , the Ministry of Agrarian Policy emphasized that the case of the destruction of Ukrainian wheat has nothing to do with peaceful protests, either legally or morally.



The agency emphasizes that Ukrainian farmers are working under constant enemy fire and suffering huge losses. They get this grain extremely hard and sometimes at the cost of their lives.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food invites Polish farmers to visit Ukraine to see the conditions in which Ukrainian farmers are currently working. 4 million small farmers in Ukraine are ready to share their experience with Polish colleagues - the ministry said in a statement.

Separately, in , the Ministry of Agrarian Policy expressed gratitude to the Poles who have helped and continue to help the Ukrainian people in this difficult time.

Recall

Polish law enforcement officers are investigating the details of the incident that occurred with trucks carrying Ukrainian grain near the border checkpoint in Dorohusk.

According to police, farmers protesting nearby stopped three Ukrainian trucks, broke their seals and dumped grain on the road.

As the Ukrainian embassy later said, the trucks stopped by the Polish farmers were in transit through Poland to Lithuania.