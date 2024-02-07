ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Polish farmers plan to block the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint for a month

Polish farmers plan to block the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint for a month

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21389 views

Polish farmers are planning to block the Dorohusk-Yagodyn checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border on February 9 from 11:00 a.m. in protest. The protest is expected to last until March 9

On Friday, February 9, Polish farmers plan to block the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details 

According to preliminary information from the Polish side, local farmers are planning to go on strike at certain checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border in the morning of February 9.

Currently, Polish customs officers have informed that the blocking of the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint is to begin at 11:00 a.m. Kyiv time on February 9, using agricultural machinery. The protest was agreed by the local authorities until March 9, 2024

- the customs service summarized.

It is noted that the protesters plan to let all buses and and 1 truck in both directions pass within an hour.

At the same time, humanitarian aid and fuel tankers will be allowed to enter Ukraine without hindrance.

Polish farmers plan to block the border with Ukraine again: what is known02.02.24, 13:30 • 66864 views

Addendum

The State Customs Service is currently clarifying information about the possible blocking of other checkpoints.

After receiving official confirmation of the blocking of the Polish-Ukrainian border, we will additionally inform you about the situation at the checkpoints

- the agency added.

Recall

Protests by Hungarian farmershave also been announced for February 9. They plan to hold their action on the border with Ukraine near the town of Záhony.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
dorokhusDorogusk
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

