Polish farmers plan to block the border with Ukraine again: what is known

Polish farmers have announced new protests on the border with Ukraine. They said they were dissatisfied with the European Commission's decision to extend the "economic visa-free regime" for Ukraine. This was reported by the Solidarity farmers' trade union, UNN reports.

Brussels' position (on Ukraine - ed.) is unacceptable for our entire agricultural community. In addition, the passivity of the Polish authorities and the declaration of cooperation with the European Commission and the statement on compliance with all decisions of the European Commission on the import of agricultural products and food from Ukraine leaves us no choice but to declare a general strike - the farmers' union said in a statement

Farmers have announced blockades of all Polish border crossings with Ukraine, along with blocking roads and highways in certain voivodeships from February 9, 2024 at 10.00 am.

The protesters' strike will reportedly last until March 10.

Recall

On January 31, the European Commission proposed to extend the suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports to the EU for another year, while proposing measures to mitigate the possible impact on farmers in the EU.

Ukraine hopes that the European Commission's proposal to extend the 'economic visa-free regime' with the EU until June 2025 may allow to lift import bans on agricultural products from Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.