"For the sake of friendly Ukrainian-Polish relations": Kuleba calls to bring to justice those responsible for provocation with Ukrainian grain on the border
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice after Polish farmers stopped Ukrainian grain trucks near the Dorohusk border checkpoint, broke seals and poured grain on the road in protest, which he called an unacceptable provocation
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for the perpetrators of the incident with the spoilage of Ukrainian grain on the Polish border, which he called a provocation, UNN reports.
Spoilage of Ukrainian grain at the Polish border is unacceptable. Any farmer should know how much labor is required to produce grain, especially in wartime. For the sake of friendly Ukrainian-Polish relations, the perpetrators of this provocation must be brought to justice
Recall
Polish law enforcement officers are investigating the details of the incident that occurred with trucks carrying Ukrainian grain near the border checkpoint in Dorohusk.
According to police, farmers protesting nearby stopped three Ukrainian trucks, broke their seals and dumped grain on the road.