"For the sake of friendly Ukrainian-Polish relations": Kuleba calls to bring to justice those responsible for provocation with Ukrainian grain on the border

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for the perpetrators of the incident with the spoilage of Ukrainian grain on the Polish border, which he called a provocation, UNN reports.

Spoilage of Ukrainian grain at the Polish border is unacceptable. Any farmer should know how much labor is required to produce grain, especially in wartime. For the sake of friendly Ukrainian-Polish relations, the perpetrators of this provocation must be brought to justice - Kuleba wrote in X.

Polish law enforcement officers are investigating the details of the incident that occurred with trucks carrying Ukrainian grain near the border checkpoint in Dorohusk.

According to police, farmers protesting nearby stopped three Ukrainian trucks, broke their seals and dumped grain on the road.