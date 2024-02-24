Ukrainian agricultural products dumped in Poland for the third time: unknown persons damaged railroad cars with beans

On the second anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unknown persons damaged Ukrainian agricultural products for the third time at the Dorohusk railway station. This was reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN reports.

It is noted that on the anniversary of the full-scale russian military invasion, today at about 9 am, unknown persons damaged freight cars with beans.

The systematic destruction of Ukrainian agricultural products looks like planned sabotage. Our country defends itself and survives thanks to farmers. Therefore, those who committed these crimes are definitely not interested in Ukrainian peace and the victory of the civilized world. We call on the Polish law enforcement authorities to respond immediately - said Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure

The agency adds that Ukrzaliznytsia has appealed to Polish law enforcement agencies for the third time.

Ukraine sends a note to Poland over rapeseed spilled on the tracks, which was in transit to Germany

Ukrzaliznytsia is preparing an appeal to Polish law enforcement agencies over the fact that unknown persons dumped rapeseed from grain cars transiting through Poland to Germany.