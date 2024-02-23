$41.340.03
Ukraine sends a note to Poland over rapeseed spilled on the tracks, which was in transit to Germany

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20896 views

Unidentified individuals vandalized Ukrainian grain trucks passing through Poland by spilling rapeseed on the tracks, prompting the Ukrainian embassy to demand that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

Ukraine sends a note to Poland over rapeseed spilled on the tracks, which was in transit to Germany

The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland has sent Warsaw an official note because at night unknown persons spoiled Ukrainian grain and poured rapeseed from Ukrzaliznytsia cars onto the tracks. This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych on his Facebook page , UNN reports.

Details 

According to the diplomat, impunity in such cases is unacceptable. Zvarych emphasized that criminals who desecrate and destroy other people's property must be brought to justice

In Poland Ukrainian grain carriers were opened again and rapeseed was poured onto the tracks: Kubrakov reacted23.02.24, 11:33 • 30599 views

Once again, an offense was committed on the Polish railroad against Ukrainian grain, which, after passing customs control, was heading through Poland in transit to Germany. (...) The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland immediately sent an official note to the Polish authorities and demanded that the perpetrators be found and brought to justice, as well as to prevent similar incidents in the future

- Zvarych said. 

The diplomat is convinced that Poland should act decisively and uncompromisingly in such cases.

Recall

Ukrzaliznytsia is preparing an appeal to Polish law enforcement agencies over the fact that unknown persons dumped rapeseed from grain cars transiting through Poland to Germany.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ukrainian Railways
Warsaw
Germany
Ukraine
Poland
