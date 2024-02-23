Ukraine sends a note to Poland over rapeseed spilled on the tracks, which was in transit to Germany
Kyiv • UNN
Unidentified individuals vandalized Ukrainian grain trucks passing through Poland by spilling rapeseed on the tracks, prompting the Ukrainian embassy to demand that the perpetrators be brought to justice.
The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland has sent Warsaw an official note because at night unknown persons spoiled Ukrainian grain and poured rapeseed from Ukrzaliznytsia cars onto the tracks. This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych on his Facebook page , UNN reports.
Details
According to the diplomat, impunity in such cases is unacceptable. Zvarych emphasized that criminals who desecrate and destroy other people's property must be brought to justice
Once again, an offense was committed on the Polish railroad against Ukrainian grain, which, after passing customs control, was heading through Poland in transit to Germany. (...) The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland immediately sent an official note to the Polish authorities and demanded that the perpetrators be found and brought to justice, as well as to prevent similar incidents in the future
The diplomat is convinced that Poland should act decisively and uncompromisingly in such cases.
Recall
Ukrzaliznytsia is preparing an appeal to Polish law enforcement agencies over the fact that unknown persons dumped rapeseed from grain cars transiting through Poland to Germany.