In Poland Ukrainian grain carriers were opened again and rapeseed was poured onto the tracks: Kubrakov reacted

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 34959 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 132032 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 81086 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 299718 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 250956 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 196895 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 234331 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252261 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158375 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372291 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 62586 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 131977 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 299646 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 221272 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 250912 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 23496 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 31302 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 31028 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 81485 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 88453 views
In Poland Ukrainian grain carriers were opened again and rapeseed was poured onto the tracks: Kubrakov reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 30599 views

Three Ukrainian grain trucks carrying rapeseed in transit to Hamburg, Germany, were damaged at a Polish railroad station by unknown persons.

In Poland Ukrainian grain carriers were opened again and rapeseed was poured onto the tracks: Kubrakov reacted

Unidentified persons opened three Ukrainian grain carriers with rapeseed at the Dorohusk railway station in Poland, which were in transit to Hamburg, Germany, damaging the products, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov said , emphasizing the need to punish the criminals so that others do not repeat, UNN reports.

This morning, unknown persons damaged Ukrainian agricultural products at the Dorohusk (Poland) railway station. Three grain trucks with rapeseed were opened

- Kubrakov wrote in X.

According to him, this is a transit cargo bound for Germany (Hamburg).

Kubrakov: the situation on the border threatens the security of both countries, Ukraine hopes that the Polish government will find a way out22.02.24, 15:31 • 25102 views

I will only say that unpunished crimes always return. Whether it is military aggression or damaged grain. Criminals must be punished so that others are not tempted to repeat them

- Kubrakov emphasized.

Ukrainian grain dumped on tracks in Poland: Ukrzaliznytsia sent an appeal to Polish law enforcement20.02.24, 14:25 • 31696 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Ukrainian Railways
Hamburg
Dorogusk
Germany
Poland
