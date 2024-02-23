In Poland Ukrainian grain carriers were opened again and rapeseed was poured onto the tracks: Kubrakov reacted

Unidentified persons opened three Ukrainian grain carriers with rapeseed at the Dorohusk railway station in Poland, which were in transit to Hamburg, Germany, damaging the products, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov said , emphasizing the need to punish the criminals so that others do not repeat, UNN reports.

This morning, unknown persons damaged Ukrainian agricultural products at the Dorohusk (Poland) railway station. Three grain trucks with rapeseed were opened - Kubrakov wrote in X.

According to him, this is a transit cargo bound for Germany (Hamburg).

I will only say that unpunished crimes always return. Whether it is military aggression or damaged grain. Criminals must be punished so that others are not tempted to repeat them - Kubrakov emphasized.

