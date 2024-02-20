Ukrainian grain dumped on tracks in Poland: Ukrzaliznytsia sent an appeal to Polish law enforcement

Due to the incident with Polish protesters dumping grain from Ukrainian freight cars , Ukrzaliznytsia sent a corresponding appeal to Polish law enforcement agencies, and Polish Railways and the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland were informed of the unauthorized interference with the railroad, UZ reported on Tuesday, UNN reported.

Details

"At the Medyka freight station, Polish protesters opened the hatch of two Ukrainian freight cars containing grain. The Ukrainian cargo is heading to Germany in transit through Poland," UZ reported on social media.

Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized the inadmissibility of Polish protesters interfering with the railroad.

The company said that "Ukrzaliznytsia strictly adheres to the ban on grain imports to the Republic of Poland introduced in April 2023 and only transits these cargoes through the territory of the neighboring country." "All railcars at the border are checked by Polish regulatory authorities and sealed. This makes it impossible for Ukrainian grain to enter the Polish market," UZ said.

It is noted that about 40 Ukrainian freight cars with agricultural products are currently awaiting transshipment at the station.

Polish Railways and the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland were informed of the unauthorized interference with the railroad. Ukrzaliznytsia is outraged by such actions of the Polish protesters and calls for an end to illegal actions. Such actions do not contribute to solving possible problems but play into the hands of the aggressor country. The company has now sent a corresponding appeal to the Polish law enforcement agencies - said Ukrzaliznytsia.

"Passenger trains to the Republic of Poland and back are currently running on schedule," UZ said.

Addendum

According to Minister of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov, the spilled Ukrainian grain on the railroad tracks in Poland is another political provocation aimed at dividing our peoples.

Earlier, Polish protesters had already blocked passenger train #119 Kyiv-Chelm and tried to block two freight trains, UZ said.