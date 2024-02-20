Ukrainian grain dumped on tracks in Poland: Ukrzaliznytsia sent an appeal to Polish law enforcement

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103007 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112691 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155295 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158783 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255666 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175136 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166167 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148454 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228902 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113110 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 33874 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 39450 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 45890 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 43338 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 31747 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255674 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228910 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214704 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240298 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226860 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103030 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 74533 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 80745 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113955 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114803 views
Ukrainian grain dumped on tracks in Poland: Ukrzaliznytsia sent an appeal to Polish law enforcement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31664 views

Polish protesters opened a railroad car carrying grain in transit through Poland, forcing Ukrzaliznytsia to appeal to the Polish authorities and railroads to stop unauthorized interference with the railroad.

Due to the incident with Polish protesters dumping grain from Ukrainian freight cars , Ukrzaliznytsia sent a corresponding appeal to Polish law enforcement agencies, and Polish Railways and the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland were informed of the unauthorized interference with the railroad, UZ reported on Tuesday, UNN reported.

Details

"At the Medyka freight station, Polish protesters opened the hatch of two Ukrainian freight cars containing grain. The Ukrainian cargo is heading to Germany in transit through Poland," UZ reported on social media.

Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized the inadmissibility of Polish protesters interfering with the railroad.

The company said that "Ukrzaliznytsia strictly adheres to the ban on grain imports to the Republic of Poland introduced in April 2023 and only transits these cargoes through the territory of the neighboring country." "All railcars at the border are checked by Polish regulatory authorities and sealed. This makes it impossible for Ukrainian grain to enter the Polish market," UZ said.

It is noted that about 40 Ukrainian freight cars with agricultural products are currently awaiting transshipment at the station.

Polish Railways and the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland were informed of the unauthorized interference with the railroad. Ukrzaliznytsia is outraged by such actions of the Polish protesters and calls for an end to illegal actions. Such actions do not contribute to solving possible problems but play into the hands of the aggressor country. The company has now sent a corresponding appeal to the Polish law enforcement agencies

- said Ukrzaliznytsia.

"Passenger trains to the Republic of Poland and back are currently running on schedule," UZ said.

Addendum

According to Minister of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov, the spilled Ukrainian grain on the railroad tracks in Poland is another political provocation aimed at dividing our peoples.

Earlier, Polish protesters had already blocked passenger train #119 Kyiv-Chelm and tried to block two freight trains, UZ said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
germanyGermany
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

