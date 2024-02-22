$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Kubrakov: the situation on the border threatens the security of both countries, Ukraine hopes that the Polish government will find a way out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25102 views

Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister criticized the blockade on the Polish-Ukrainian border as threatening the security of both countries and politically motivated.

Kubrakov: the situation on the border threatens the security of both countries, Ukraine hopes that the Polish government will find a way out

The situation on the Polish-Ukrainian border, where the blockade continues, threatens the security of both countries, and the figures clearly show that the statements of Polish agricultural associations about the oversaturation of their market are unfair. And the Ukrainian side hopes that the Polish government and our Polish colleagues will finally find a way out of this situation. This was stated  by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov in an interview with the Polish edition of Onet, writes UNN.  

Details

Kubrakov cited figures, noting that currently only 0.37 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products (about 5% of the total) passed through Poland in January, while in 2022, about 1 million tons of agricultural products were exported through Poland per month. "There have been no complaints for almost two years. Why did they appear now? I think it is very likely that the answer is political. After all, the figures clearly demonstrate the unfairness of the statements of Polish agricultural associations about the oversaturation of their market," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

"And now, when attempts have begun to block buses and passenger trains, it's definitely not about rational decisions. This makes an already difficult situation worse. This is being used by our common enemy, the Russians, who are doing everything they can to divide us," Kubrakov said.

"It is important that the Polish law enforcement agencies control the situation and can restore order. That is why we initiated an urgent conversation with the head of the National Security Bureau, Jacek Severa. This issue concerns the security of both countries," Kubrakov said.

At the same time, he pointed out that "the dialog is taking place at all levels." "The European Commission also understands the seriousness of the situation, but most of the issues are still on the Polish side. At the same time, it should be noted that the situation may get out of control. It is becoming more and more serious. So we hope that the Polish government and our Polish colleagues will finally find a way out of this situation," the Vice Prime Minister said.

Kubrakov also mentioned the situation in Medyka, where protesters poured Ukrainian grain onto the tracks, noting that this was "incomprehensible to us." "These agricultural products were being transported to Germany. All Ukrzaliznytsia wagons at the border are checked by Polish regulatory authorities and sealed. This prevents Ukrainian grain from entering the Polish market," he said.

Ukrainian grain is scattered along the tracks... It is often harvested during rocket attacks, despite the danger of mines, and Ukrainian farmers go out to harvest wearing bulletproof vests. Unfortunately, this is our reality

- the official said.

He also recalled that before the last blockade, before the visit of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to Ukraine, the Polish government signed a memorandum with the protesters. "It stated that the carriers would not block the border until March 1. And we had about 3 weeks when there were no queues at the border. With functioning ports, the existing border infrastructure can handle the volume of exports and imports. This only proves that all the obstacles are completely artificial. To say that the electronic queue system does not work is fiction," Kubrakov said.

Now, he said, Polish agricultural unions have joined the effort instead of carriers. "We hope that the Polish authorities and the Polish government will understand our situation. We are still at war. And the protesters are blocking not only agricultural products, they are blocking all goods, fuel, defense products. (...) The situation is critical. And I hope that the entire Polish government will take it as seriously as possible," the Vice Prime Minister said.

"I think we have many more positive stories of cooperation, and we also have a common enemy. And he hopes that we will start arguing. I repeat, we are definitely more united than divided. And we definitely have a common European future," Kubrakov summarized.

A matter of a few hours: Poland will remove obstacles to military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine at the border22.02.24, 15:09 • 22881 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomyPolitics
Ukrainian Railways
European Commission
Germany
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland
