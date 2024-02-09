Polish farmers resume blockade at three checkpoints: border guards warn of traffic delays

Polish farmers have started blocking at three checkpoints - in the direction of Shehyni, Rava-Ruska and Yahodyn - and traffic on the border with Poland is hampered, the State Border Guard Service reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Attention, traffic on the border with Poland is hampered. Due to the protests of Polish farmers that began today, traffic through the Medyka-Shehyni, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoints is hampered," the State Border Guard Service reported on social media.

Polish protesters block traffic at Shehyni for all vehicles - border guards

In particular, as noted, Polish colleagues report:

In front of the Medyka checkpoint, the protesters are prepared to let 1 truck, 1 bus and 1 car through per hour;

2 trucks per hour in both directions are planned to pass through the Hrebenne checkpoint. The movement of cars and buses will not be restricted;



The protesters intend to let 1 truck in each direction through the Dorohusk checkpoint every hour. Bus traffic will remain unchanged.



"We recommend that travelers plan their route through other checkpoints!" the SBGS emphasized.

Previously

On February 8, the SBGS reported that this morning it would start blocking traffic at three checkpoints - Yahodyn, Shehyni, Rava-Ruska - on the Polish side of the border.