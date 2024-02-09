Polish protesters block traffic at Shehyni for all vehicles - border guards

Polish protesters have blocked traffic from the Polish side of the border in the direction of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint for all categories of transport. The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

As of now, according to the information we have from the Polish border guards, blocking actions have begun in the direction of the Shehyni checkpoint, on the Polish side it is the Medyka checkpoint. About a hundred people and about 50 vehicles blocked the access road to the border.. - Demchenko said.

According to him, there is currently no traffic either leaving Poland or entering Poland, both for trucks, cars and buses.

"They blocked traffic for all categories of transport," said Demchenko.

In addition, he noted that in the other two directions - Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska - there has been no information from Polish colleagues about the start of blocking actions

"But it's possible that they will start at 10:00 a.m. Polish time, i.e. at 11:00 a.m.," Demchenko added.

Addendum

On February 8, the State Border Guard Service reported that today, from 10:00 a.m., blocking traffic at three checkpoints - Yahodyn, Shehyni, and Rava-Ruska - would start.