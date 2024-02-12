Poland investigates Ukrainian grain dumping during Polish farmers' protest

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Poland investigates Ukrainian grain dumping during Polish farmers' protest

Poland investigates Ukrainian grain dumping during Polish farmers' protest

Kyiv  •  UNN

Polish police are investigating an incident in which Polish farmers poured grain from Ukrainian trucks onto the road near the Polish-Ukrainian border during an ongoing farmers' protest.

The Polish police are investigating a case of Ukrainian grain being dumped on the road by Polish farmers. This is reported by RMF24, UNN reports.

Details

Polish law enforcement officers in Chełm are investigating an incident that occurred on February 11 at about 11:30 a.m. in front of the Yagodyn-Dorogusk checkpoint, when Polish farmers poured grain out of several Ukrainian trucks.

It happened on the state road No. 12 to the border crossing in Dorohusk, near the site of the farmers' protest.

After customs clearance, three trucks driven by Ukrainian citizens entered Poland. The protesters did not allow the vehicles to proceed, and at one point opened the trailers, causing some of the grain to spill onto the road. The drivers turned back toward Ukraine

- said law enforcement officer Eva Chyzh.

It is noted that the police are finding out all the details, collecting evidence at the scene.

We conduct an inspection, establish the personal data of the persons involved, and interview witnesses

- Eva Chyzh noted.

The results of the investigation will be submitted to the Prosecutor's Office for examination of legal and criminal law issues.

Blockade on the border with Poland: about 1.1 thousand trucks are waiting in line at two checkpoints

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
dorokhusDorogusk
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

