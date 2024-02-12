Poland investigates Ukrainian grain dumping during Polish farmers' protest

The Polish police are investigating a case of Ukrainian grain being dumped on the road by Polish farmers. This is reported by RMF24, UNN reports.

Details

Polish law enforcement officers in Chełm are investigating an incident that occurred on February 11 at about 11:30 a.m. in front of the Yagodyn-Dorogusk checkpoint, when Polish farmers poured grain out of several Ukrainian trucks.

It happened on the state road No. 12 to the border crossing in Dorohusk, near the site of the farmers' protest.

After customs clearance, three trucks driven by Ukrainian citizens entered Poland. The protesters did not allow the vehicles to proceed, and at one point opened the trailers, causing some of the grain to spill onto the road. The drivers turned back toward Ukraine - said law enforcement officer Eva Chyzh.

It is noted that the police are finding out all the details, collecting evidence at the scene.

We conduct an inspection, establish the personal data of the persons involved, and interview witnesses - Eva Chyzh noted.

Add

The results of the investigation will be submitted to the Prosecutor's Office for examination of legal and criminal law issues.

Blockade on the border with Poland: about 1.1 thousand trucks are waiting in line at two checkpoints