Blockade on the border with Poland: about 1.1 thousand trucks are waiting in line at two checkpoints

As of this morning, there are about 1.1 thousand trucks in queues at two checkpoints in Poland heading to Ukraine amid the blockade by Polish farmers .

This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

The directions of the Yagodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints remain blocked. As of this morning, about 700 trucks are waiting in line opposite Yagodyn in Poland to cross into Ukraine, and about 400 trucks are waiting in line at Rava-Ruska - Demchenko said.

He reminded that on February 10 , the protest of Polish farmers in front of the Shehyni-Medica checkpoint ended.

But there are a small number of trucks in the queues, about 240 opposite Shehynia. We also have a queue of more than 1000 trucks in the direction of the Krakivets checkpoint, although this direction is not blocked, but drivers and carriers are looking for directions where they can cross the border, and here we see an increase in the number of trucks in the queue - Demchenko noted.

"In fact, all directions continue to be blocked." Demchenko on the situation on the border with Poland