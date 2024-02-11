ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Blockade on the border with Poland: about 1.1 thousand trucks are waiting in line at two checkpoints

Blockade on the border with Poland: about 1.1 thousand trucks are waiting in line at two checkpoints

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102434 views

About 1,100 trucks were queued up at two checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border because of the blockade by Polish farmers.

As of this morning, there are about 1.1 thousand trucks in queues at two checkpoints  in Poland heading to Ukraine amid the blockade by Polish farmers  .

This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.  

The directions of the Yagodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints remain blocked. As of this morning, about 700 trucks are waiting in line opposite Yagodyn in Poland to cross into Ukraine, and about 400 trucks are waiting in line at Rava-Ruska

- Demchenko said.

He reminded that on February 10 , the protest of Polish farmers in front of the Shehyni-Medica checkpoint ended.    

But there are a small number of trucks in the queues, about 240 opposite Shehynia. We also have a queue of more than 1000 trucks in the direction of the Krakivets checkpoint, although this direction is not blocked, but drivers and carriers are looking for directions where they can cross the border, and here we see an increase in the number of trucks in the queue

- Demchenko noted.

"In fact, all directions continue to be blocked." Demchenko on the situation on the border with Poland10.02.24, 09:55 • 39219 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomy
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

