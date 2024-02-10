"In fact, all directions continue to be blocked." Demchenko on the situation on the border with Poland

As of the morning of February 9, virtually all directions on the border with Poland remain blocked. There are about 1,300 trucks at three checkpoints to enter Ukraine. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Details

In fact, all directions remain blocked. Around 12 am, the protesters unblocked the Shehyni checkpoint, which is the Medyka checkpoint from Poland. But at 6 a.m. today, they resumed their actions to block the movement of trucks - Demchenko said.

He noted that over the past day, there has been an increase in the number of trucks on the border with Poland waiting to cross the border to Ukraine.

As of this morning, there are about 1,300 trucks in the queue at the three checkpoints. Most of them are at the Yagodyn checkpoint. We are also seeing an increase in queues in the direction of Krakivets checkpoint, although traffic is not blocked here. As of this morning, a little more than 800 trucks are crossing from Poland to Ukraine opposite Krakivets - adds the spokesperson.

Demchenko emphasized that the protesters are primarily blocking the movement of trucks. They are not blocking the movement of cars and buses, but there are complications for this category of vehicles near the Shehyni checkpoint.

Recall

Due to the farmers' strike, truck traffic is expected to be halted on the border with Poland and Hungary on the road to the Zahony checkpoint on February 9 and on February 12 through the Ustyluh and Uhryniv checkpoints.