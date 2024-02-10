"In fact, all directions continue to be blocked." Demchenko on the situation on the border with Poland

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 64083 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116571 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121772 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163829 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164793 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266808 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176712 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166813 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148591 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237088 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 84338 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 61953 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 97752 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 59034 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 40240 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266802 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237081 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222451 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247913 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234113 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116560 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100078 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100529 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117062 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117723 views
"In fact, all directions continue to be blocked." Demchenko on the situation on the border with Poland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39218 views

As of February 9, about 1,300 trucks were waiting at three checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border due to a protest by farmers who blocked most of the routes.

As of the morning of February 9, virtually all directions on the border with Poland remain blocked. There are about 1,300 trucks at three checkpoints to enter Ukraine. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Details

In fact, all directions remain blocked. Around 12 am, the protesters unblocked the Shehyni checkpoint, which is the Medyka checkpoint from Poland. But at 6 a.m. today, they resumed their actions to block the movement of trucks

- Demchenko said.

He noted that over the past day, there has been an increase in the number of trucks on the border with Poland waiting to cross the border to Ukraine.

As of this morning, there are about 1,300 trucks in the queue at the three checkpoints. Most of them are at the Yagodyn checkpoint. We are also seeing an increase in queues in the direction of Krakivets checkpoint, although traffic is not blocked here. As of this morning, a little more than 800 trucks are crossing from Poland to Ukraine opposite Krakivets

- adds the spokesperson.

Demchenko emphasized that the protesters are primarily blocking the movement of trucks. They are not blocking the movement of cars and buses, but there are complications for this category of vehicles near the Shehyni checkpoint.

Recall

Due to the farmers' strike, truck traffic is expected to be halted on the border with Poland and Hungary on the road to the Zahony checkpoint on February 9 and on February 12 through the Ustyluh and Uhryniv checkpoints.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomy
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
korchovaKorchova
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising