A 42-year-old man who married his 78-year-old mother-in-law to evade conscription was detained on the border with Hungary. Border guards did not allow him to cross the border, and both face criminal liability.
Border guards seized a 1946 Albert Schlegel Markneukirchen violin from a 21-year-old Ukrainian woman at the Vylok checkpoint. The instrument was sent for examination to determine its cultural and historical value.
Repairs are starting at the Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint at the entrance to Poland. Tomorrow, repairs will begin at the Rava-Ruska checkpoint on the Ukrainian side, said Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service.
The flow of people and vehicles leaving Ukraine through the Ukrainian-Polish border has increased, with about 25,000 people and more than 5,000 vehicles crossing daily, leading to a backlog of vehicles at some checkpoints, while others experience less traffic.
The 1713 Antonius Stradivarius violin, which is potentially of cultural and historical value, was found in the luggage compartment of a car at the Krakivets border crossing point.
Currently, all checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border are unblocked for truck traffic, with about 200 trucks waiting in line at the Yahodyn checkpoint, which, given its capacity, will be cleared within a day.
Polish farmers are currently blocking only the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoint, through which only 70 trucks were allowed to cross into Poland over the past day, while 1300 trucks were allowed through the Yahodyn-Dorogusk checkpoint over the past day.
Polish farmers restrict truck traffic at the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska border crossing, allowing only a few vehicles per hour in both directions, with about 250 trucks queuing on the Polish side.
The unblocked Yahodyn-Dorohusk crossing point is allowing normal truck traffic in both directions. There are 250 trucks in the queue. At the same time, Polish farmers are blocking the Rava-Ruska checkpoint, where about 350 trucks are waiting in line.
About 1700 trucks are waiting in lines to enter Ukraine after Polish farmers unblocked two checkpoints on the border with Ukraine.
Polish farmers continue to block truck traffic at the Yagodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border, allowing only a few trucks to pass through per hour or restricting traffic altogether, leading to queues of 570 trucks on the Polish side.
Polish farmers continue to block truck traffic at three checkpoints on the Ukraine-Poland border, not allowing a single truck to cross into Poland over the past day, resulting in queues of about 600 trucks.
Lviv customs inspector Yulia Dryga was fired after a video surfaced on social media showing her bragging about her expensive clothes and accessories worth more than $25,000, including a $5,000 Cartier watch and an $18,000 hat.
After an intergovernmental meeting between Ukraine and Poland, the situation at the border crossing points has not changed: three directions remain blocked and three are unblocked, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
Polish farmers continue to block truck traffic at three border crossings with Ukraine - Yagodyn, Uhryniv and Rava-Ruska - with about 450 trucks waiting in lines, including 230 at the Yagodyn crossing alone.
More than 500 trucks are waiting at the Polish-Ukrainian border, with traffic through Yahodyn, Rava-Ruska and Uhryniv suspended due to Polish farmers blocking these checkpoints, while queues of 900 and 800 trucks are waiting at Krakivets and Shehyni checkpoints, respectively.
Polish farmers continue to restrict truck traffic at three checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border, where about 400 trucks are waiting to cross, allowing only a few trucks to pass every few hours.
Polish farmers are planning to resume blocking truck traffic at the Uhryniv-Dolhobyczów checkpoint on April 2 after temporarily suspending their actions for the Easter holidays, while continuing to block trucks at the Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints, causing significant losses at customs.
Polish farmers plan to allow only one truck a day to pass through the Uhryniv border crossing in the direction of Poland and three trucks every six hours in the direction of Ukraine, which will significantly reduce cross-border truck traffic.
Due to the approaching Easter holidays, the number of passengers and vehicles on the border with Poland has increased significantly, resulting in queues at popular border crossing points such as Krakivets and Shehyni, so travelers should plan their trips accordingly and consider using less busy border crossing points.
Polish farmers continue to block about 850 trucks from entering Poland from Ukraine at five border crossings, with most of the trucks stuck at the Yagodyn checkpoint.
As of this morning, 1150 trucks heading to Ukraine amid the blockade of Polish farmers are queuing up at five checkpoints in Poland, most of them opposite the Yagodyn checkpoint.
Polish farmers blocked 5 checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border and decided not to let trucks from Ukraine to Poland through the Uhryniv checkpoint.
About 2300 trucks are queuing up at six checkpoints on the border with Poland due to the blockade of Polish farmers, with the most difficult situation at the Shehyni checkpoint.
Polish protesters will allow 12 cars to pass through the Shehyni checkpoint into Ukraine every 12 hours, while continuing to block trucks at six border crossings.
Polish farmers continue to block six border checkpoints with Ukraine, leaving about 2,200 trucks in line to enter the country.
Polish farmers resumed blocking at the Ustyluh checkpoint, thus blocking six checkpoints on the border, causing about 2,400 trucks to queue up.
Polish farmers have started letting a few trucks into Ukraine every hour, but this is much less than they would like.
Ukrainian border guards have not received any information from their Polish counterparts about the extension of the blockade to other parts of the border between Poland and Ukraine, which is currently in place at six checkpoints.
Polish farmers began blocking trucks at the Korczowa-Krakowiec border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, preventing truck traffic in both directions.