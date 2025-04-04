$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15808 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

06:32 PM • 28887 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64868 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213932 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122669 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391947 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310811 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213759 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244226 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255106 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22913 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22913 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131940 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45477 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14964 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131940 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14964 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14250 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213932 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131961 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391947 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213932 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391947 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310811 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254381 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310811 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14267 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45493 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72118 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

News by theme

A man who married his mother-in-law 36 years older than him was stopped on the border with Hungary

A 42-year-old man who married his 78-year-old mother-in-law to evade conscription was detained on the border with Hungary. Border guards did not allow him to cross the border, and both face criminal liability.

Crimes and emergencies • September 27, 10:03 AM • 12133 views

Border guards in Transcarpathia prevented the export of an ancient violin from Ukraine

Border guards seized a 1946 Albert Schlegel Markneukirchen violin from a 21-year-old Ukrainian woman at the Vylok checkpoint. The instrument was sent for examination to determine its cultural and historical value.

Society • September 24, 10:32 PM • 20255 views

Repair work to begin at Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint today - Demchenko

Repairs are starting at the Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint at the entrance to Poland. Tomorrow, repairs will begin at the Rava-Ruska checkpoint on the Ukrainian side, said Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service.

Society • September 23, 07:15 AM • 14654 views

Queues at the Polish border to leave Ukraine: border guards warned where the biggest ones are

The flow of people and vehicles leaving Ukraine through the Ukrainian-Polish border has increased, with about 25,000 people and more than 5,000 vehicles crossing daily, leading to a backlog of vehicles at some checkpoints, while others experience less traffic.

Society • May 15, 08:28 AM • 26038 views

Woman tried to take a Stradivarius violin to Poland

The 1713 Antonius Stradivarius violin, which is potentially of cultural and historical value, was found in the luggage compartment of a car at the Krakivets border crossing point.

Society • May 3, 01:02 PM • 19394 views

All checkpoints on the border with Poland are unblocked, about 200 trucks are waiting in line near Yahodyn - Demchenko

Currently, all checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border are unblocked for truck traffic, with about 200 trucks waiting in line at the Yahodyn checkpoint, which, given its capacity, will be cleared within a day.

Society • May 2, 10:34 AM • 24757 views
Exclusive

Currently, the Poles are blocking only the Hrebenne - Rava-Ruska - Demchenko checkpoint

Polish farmers are currently blocking only the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoint, through which only 70 trucks were allowed to cross into Poland over the past day, while 1300 trucks were allowed through the Yahodyn-Dorogusk checkpoint over the past day.

Society • April 26, 09:54 AM • 100295 views
Exclusive

After unblocking several checkpoints, normal truck traffic is observed in both directions, 250 trucks are in line - Demchenko

Polish farmers restrict truck traffic at the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska border crossing, allowing only a few vehicles per hour in both directions, with about 250 trucks queuing on the Polish side.

Society • April 24, 09:11 AM • 151936 views

Demchenko: normal traffic in both directions is observed through the unblocked Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, 250 trucks are queuing

The unblocked Yahodyn-Dorohusk crossing point is allowing normal truck traffic in both directions. There are 250 trucks in the queue. At the same time, Polish farmers are blocking the Rava-Ruska checkpoint, where about 350 trucks are waiting in line.

Society • April 23, 09:44 AM • 31352 views

Blockade on the border with Poland: about 1700 trucks are waiting in lines

About 1700 trucks are waiting in lines to enter Ukraine after Polish farmers unblocked two checkpoints on the border with Ukraine.

Economy • April 21, 07:05 AM • 60687 views

Blockade on the border with Poland: two directions are blocked, about 570 trucks are waiting in lines

Polish farmers continue to block truck traffic at the Yagodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border, allowing only a few trucks to pass through per hour or restricting traffic altogether, leading to queues of 570 trucks on the Polish side.

Society • April 17, 10:44 AM • 23887 views

Polish farmers continue to block truck traffic at three checkpoints: about 600 trucks in line

Polish farmers continue to block truck traffic at three checkpoints on the Ukraine-Poland border, not allowing a single truck to cross into Poland over the past day, resulting in queues of about 600 trucks.

Society • April 16, 10:11 AM • 20379 views

Lviv customs inspector fired after video on social media showing off expensive clothes - Suspilne

Lviv customs inspector Yulia Dryga was fired after a video surfaced on social media showing her bragging about her expensive clothes and accessories worth more than $25,000, including a $5,000 Cartier watch and an $18,000 hat.

Economy • April 12, 07:33 PM • 45289 views

"The situation with the number of border crossings is not changing": the State Border Guard Service told whether the government negotiations have affected the traffic at checkpoints

After an intergovernmental meeting between Ukraine and Poland, the situation at the border crossing points has not changed: three directions remain blocked and three are unblocked, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Economy • April 10, 08:58 AM • 20835 views
Exclusive

Blockade on the border with Poland: Polish farmers are still blocking three checkpoints, about 450 trucks are waiting in lines

Polish farmers continue to block truck traffic at three border crossings with Ukraine - Yagodyn, Uhryniv and Rava-Ruska - with about 450 trucks waiting in lines, including 230 at the Yagodyn crossing alone.

Society • April 10, 06:55 AM • 118493 views

More than 500 trucks are waiting at the Polish-Ukrainian border: the least number of trucks are allowed through Yahodyn

More than 500 trucks are waiting at the Polish-Ukrainian border, with traffic through Yahodyn, Rava-Ruska and Uhryniv suspended due to Polish farmers blocking these checkpoints, while queues of 900 and 800 trucks are waiting at Krakivets and Shehyni checkpoints, respectively.

Society • April 8, 09:17 AM • 100419 views

Blockade on the border with Poland: farmers resume blocking truck traffic opposite the Uhryniv checkpoint, about 400 trucks are queuing

Polish farmers continue to restrict truck traffic at three checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border, where about 400 trucks are waiting to cross, allowing only a few trucks to pass every few hours.

Society • April 3, 11:07 AM • 39064 views

Polish farmers plan to block Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv checkpoint again

Polish farmers are planning to resume blocking truck traffic at the Uhryniv-Dolhobyczów checkpoint on April 2 after temporarily suspending their actions for the Easter holidays, while continuing to block trucks at the Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints, causing significant losses at customs.

Economy • April 1, 09:13 AM • 27370 views

Polish farmers plan to let only one truck a day through Uhryniv checkpoint to Poland - border guards

Polish farmers plan to allow only one truck a day to pass through the Uhryniv border crossing in the direction of Poland and three trucks every six hours in the direction of Ukraine, which will significantly reduce cross-border truck traffic.

Society • March 27, 01:34 PM • 22172 views

SBGS told where the shortest queues will be at the Ukrainian-Polish border during the Easter holidays

Due to the approaching Easter holidays, the number of passengers and vehicles on the border with Poland has increased significantly, resulting in queues at popular border crossing points such as Krakivets and Shehyni, so travelers should plan their trips accordingly and consider using less busy border crossing points.

Society • March 26, 03:45 PM • 22358 views

"In fact, there are no changes": Demchenko tells about the current situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border

Polish farmers continue to block about 850 trucks from entering Poland from Ukraine at five border crossings, with most of the trucks stuck at the Yagodyn checkpoint.

Society • March 20, 12:24 PM • 23228 views
Exclusive

Blockade on the border with Poland: more than 1.1 thousand trucks in line

As of this morning, 1150 trucks heading to Ukraine amid the blockade of Polish farmers are queuing up at five checkpoints in Poland, most of them opposite the Yagodyn checkpoint.

War • March 13, 01:24 PM • 142352 views
Exclusive

Polish farmers decided not to let trucks from Ukraine to Poland through the Uhryniv checkpoint

Polish farmers blocked 5 checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border and decided not to let trucks from Ukraine to Poland through the Uhryniv checkpoint.

Society • March 11, 08:58 AM • 105880 views

Blockade on the border with Poland: about 2.3 thousand trucks are waiting in line at six checkpoints

About 2300 trucks are queuing up at six checkpoints on the border with Poland due to the blockade of Polish farmers, with the most difficult situation at the Shehyni checkpoint.

Society • March 7, 08:36 AM • 27775 views

Blockade on the border with Poland: Polish protesters will let 12 cars through the Shehyni checkpoint to Ukraine every 12 hours

Polish protesters will allow 12 cars to pass through the Shehyni checkpoint into Ukraine every 12 hours, while continuing to block trucks at six border crossings.

Society • March 5, 12:33 PM • 28275 views

Situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border: about 2200 trucks in queues, not a single truck has been allowed to enter Poland through the Yahodyn checkpoint in recent days - Demchenko

Polish farmers continue to block six border checkpoints with Ukraine, leaving about 2,200 trucks in line to enter the country.

Society • February 26, 09:39 AM • 28378 views

Polish farmers again block six checkpoints on the border, about 2400 trucks in the queue - Demchenko

Polish farmers resumed blocking at the Ustyluh checkpoint, thus blocking six checkpoints on the border, causing about 2,400 trucks to queue up.

Society • February 25, 10:10 AM • 28126 views

Polish farmers have started letting trucks through to Ukraine, but it's not the number we would like - Demchenko

Polish farmers have started letting a few trucks into Ukraine every hour, but this is much less than they would like.

Society • February 19, 01:03 PM • 25019 views

Demchenko: We have not received any information about the expansion of the blockade of the Polish border

Ukrainian border guards have not received any information from their Polish counterparts about the extension of the blockade to other parts of the border between Poland and Ukraine, which is currently in place at six checkpoints.

Society • February 19, 10:11 AM • 60735 views

Polish farmers start blockade of the sixth checkpoint "Korchova-Krakovets" - SBGS

Polish farmers began blocking trucks at the Korczowa-Krakowiec border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, preventing truck traffic in both directions.

Society • February 16, 10:04 AM • 22991 views