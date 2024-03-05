Blockade on the border with Poland: Polish protesters will let 12 cars through the Shehyni checkpoint to Ukraine every 12 hours

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 8744 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 23148 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 26696 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 175499 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 164193 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 167925 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215902 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248077 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153860 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371361 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 156202 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 144738 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 47508 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 65080 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 25841 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 23148 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 175500 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 144943 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 164193 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 156401 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 728 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15548 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16512 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20374 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 25973 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Blockade on the border with Poland: Polish protesters will let 12 cars through the Shehyni checkpoint to Ukraine every 12 hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28275 views

Polish protesters will allow 12 cars to pass through the Shehyni checkpoint into Ukraine every 12 hours, while continuing to block trucks at six border crossings.

Blockade on the border with Poland: Polish protesters will let 12 cars through the Shehyni checkpoint to Ukraine every 12 hours

Polish farmers continue to block traffic for trucks at six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. There are about 2,350 trucks in line to enter Ukraine, but the protesters decided to let 12 trucks enter Ukraine once every 12 hours through the Shehyni checkpoint, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a telethon on Tuesday, UNN reports .

Details

Unfortunately, the blocking of traffic for trucks on the other side of the border by Polish farmers continues. I would like to remind you that out of the 9 checkpoints on the border with Poland, 6 of them are blocked by Polish farmers, who are located on the roads leading to the border and are making it difficult for trucks to cross. Fortunately, other categories of transport: cars and buses cross the border freely in both directions

- Demchenko said.

He added that a total of 2,350 trucks are waiting in line at all six destinations.

Most of them are at the Krakivets and Yahodyn checkpoints. This is 650 trucks each. It should be understood that in some areas Polish farmers let more vehicles through, in others they completely block the traffic, as was the case at the Shehyni checkpoint, where starting from Friday they did not let trucks through in both directions. Last night, according to our Polish colleagues, we received information that the protesters decided to let 12 cars pass to Ukraine once every 12 hours

- Demchenko added.

The spokesperson noted that Polish farmers are blocking the possibility of trucks traveling to Poland through the Yahodyn checkpoint:

In recent days, there have also been zero border crossings leaving Ukraine and several trucks have been allowed to cross into Ukraine. Over the past 24 hours, 50 trucks crossed the border in this direction, heading from Poland to Ukraine

 - said Demchenko. 

There is also a decrease in the number of border crossings at other checkpoints: "Rava-Ruska, Ustyluh, Uhryniv, and Krakivets, where blockades are also in place.

Ukraine and Slovenia plan to ratify the Agreement on donation of funds for demining04.03.24, 19:26 • 31251 view

Recall

Last Friday , Polish farmers refused to let any truck traveling to either Ukraine or Poland through the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint. 

Polish Defense Minister urges residents of his country not to disseminate data on the movement of troops on Polish roads05.03.24, 10:20 • 114213 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomyNews of the World
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Korchova
Slovenia
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11