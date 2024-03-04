Ukraine and Slovenia plan to ratify the Agreement on donation of funds for demining

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24614 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 87334 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 58858 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 248181 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215702 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185206 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226974 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250660 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156577 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371942 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195966 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 75897 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 96688 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61520 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54044 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 30769 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 87335 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 248182 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 198004 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215702 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16502 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24975 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25190 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 55554 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 62972 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukraine and Slovenia plan to ratify the Agreement on donation of funds for demining

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31251 views

Ukraine and Slovenia plan to ratify an agreement on Slovenia's allocation of funds to help Ukraine with demining.

Ukraine and Slovenia plan to ratify the Agreement on donation of funds for demining

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine registered a draft law between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Slovenia on the donation of non-refundable funds for demining. It is planned that the experience of Slovenian organizations and associations in the field of humanitarian demining will contribute to activities in the relevant field in Ukraine.

This was reported on Tuesday by the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine a draft law "On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Slovenia on the Donation of Non-Refundable Funds from the Government of the Republic of Slovenia to the Government of Ukraine for Humanitarian Assistance in the Field of Mine Action". It refers to the donation of non-refundable funds from the Government of the Republic of Slovenia to the Government of Ukraine for humanitarian assistance in the field of demining.

It is emphasized that the agreement will facilitate a number of measures.

This is the use by the Government of Ukraine in its humanitarian demining activities of the knowledge and experience of Slovenian authorized government units, non-governmental organizations and associations in the field of humanitarian demining.

Bilateral cooperation between the countries in the field of humanitarian demining is also planned.

Recall

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that demining efforts over the past year have cleared 18,000 square kilometers of previously contaminated Ukrainian land and returned it to economic use.

UNN also reported that in Slovenia, doctors withdrew their consent to work overtime, which threatens to cause significant problems for medical institutions.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
Verkhovna Rada
Slovenia
Artem Lisogor
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14