Ukraine and Slovenia plan to ratify the Agreement on donation of funds for demining

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine registered a draft law between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Slovenia on the donation of non-refundable funds for demining. It is planned that the experience of Slovenian organizations and associations in the field of humanitarian demining will contribute to activities in the relevant field in Ukraine.

This was reported on Tuesday by the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine a draft law "On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Slovenia on the Donation of Non-Refundable Funds from the Government of the Republic of Slovenia to the Government of Ukraine for Humanitarian Assistance in the Field of Mine Action". It refers to the donation of non-refundable funds from the Government of the Republic of Slovenia to the Government of Ukraine for humanitarian assistance in the field of demining.

It is emphasized that the agreement will facilitate a number of measures.

This is the use by the Government of Ukraine in its humanitarian demining activities of the knowledge and experience of Slovenian authorized government units, non-governmental organizations and associations in the field of humanitarian demining.

Bilateral cooperation between the countries in the field of humanitarian demining is also planned.

Recall

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that demining efforts over the past year have cleared 18,000 square kilometers of previously contaminated Ukrainian land and returned it to economic use.

