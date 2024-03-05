Polish Defense Minister urges residents of his country not to disseminate data on the movement of troops on Polish roads

$41.340.03
45.851.22
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18238 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 60138 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 45008 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 216240 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 193765 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177601 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222158 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249496 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155320 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371687 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 17543 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 60138 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 216240 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175278 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 193765 views
Polish Defense Minister urges residents of his country not to disseminate data on the movement of troops on Polish roads

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114213 views

Poland's defense minister urges citizens not to distribute photos or details of NATO troop movements during military exercises in Poland to maintain deterrence against potential threats.

Polish Defense Minister urges residents of his country not to disseminate data on the movement of troops on Polish roads

The Dragon-24 ground forces exercise has begun in Poland, involving at least 20,000 troops from NATO member states. Polish Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh warned his fellow citizens that due to the "extremely serious" situation in Europe and the world, they should be restrained in any coverage of information about the movement of NATO troops on Polish roads.

This was reported by Polskie Radio and UNN.

Polish military and military equipment is moving on our roads. Please do not take pictures, post them on the Internet, or report on what kind of equipment, how many, how many soldiers, what they are doing, and how they are performing their tasks

 ," called Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh.

The Minister of National Defense of Poland emphasized that the situation in Europe and around the world is very serious.

So, NATO must be prepared for deterrence and defense. This deterrence component is extremely important, and Dragon 24 exercises fulfill it. It sends a clear signal that the Alliance is ready to take all possible measures to protect its members

- He explained.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk proposed a resolution to ban Russian and Belarusian agricultural and food products in response to Russia's war in Ukraine.

NATO launches a large-scale military exercise called Nordic Response 24 near Russia's border, involving more than 20 ,000 troops from 14 countries, led by Norway.

Russia may have intercepted more conversations of German officers and officials, and may have leaked them to influence public opinion in Germany and split Western allies on support for Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

