Polish Defense Minister urges residents of his country not to disseminate data on the movement of troops on Polish roads

The Dragon-24 ground forces exercise has begun in Poland, involving at least 20,000 troops from NATO member states. Polish Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh warned his fellow citizens that due to the "extremely serious" situation in Europe and the world, they should be restrained in any coverage of information about the movement of NATO troops on Polish roads.

This was reported by Polskie Radio and UNN.

Polish military and military equipment is moving on our roads. Please do not take pictures, post them on the Internet, or report on what kind of equipment, how many, how many soldiers, what they are doing, and how they are performing their tasks ," called Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh.

The Minister of National Defense of Poland emphasized that the situation in Europe and around the world is very serious.

So, NATO must be prepared for deterrence and defense. This deterrence component is extremely important, and Dragon 24 exercises fulfill it. It sends a clear signal that the Alliance is ready to take all possible measures to protect its members - He explained.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk proposed a resolution to ban Russian and Belarusian agricultural and food products in response to Russia's war in Ukraine.

NATO launches a large-scale military exercise called Nordic Response 24 near Russia's border, involving more than 20 ,000 troops from 14 countries, led by Norway.

Russia may have intercepted more conversations of German officers and officials, and may have leaked them to influence public opinion in Germany and split Western allies on support for Ukraine.