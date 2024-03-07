Blockade on the border with Poland: about 2.3 thousand trucks are waiting in line at six checkpoints

Almost 2.3 thousand trucks are currently waiting in lines at six checkpoints in Poland to cross into Ukraine amid the blockade by Polish farmers. The situation is quite complicated in the direction of Shehyni checkpoint. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

As of this morning, this figure is somewhere around 2,300 trucks. This is in total on all six directions, where Polish farmers continue to block or obstruct traffic for trucks. Most of all, opposite the checkpoints "Krakivets" and "Yahodyn" - Demchenko said.

He noted that Polish farmers continue to block traffic for trucks leaving Ukraine and entering Poland - this is the direction of the Yahodyn checkpoint.

"Of course, there are also small numbers in this direction in the opposite direction towards Ukraine. Over the past day, about 50 trucks crossed. And the situation is quite complicated in the direction of the Shehyne checkpoint. While from Friday to Monday they blocked traffic in both directions, since Monday they have been letting through a negligible number of trucks . For example, over the past day, 20 trucks crossed into Ukraine through this checkpoint, while only 3 trucks crossed into Poland," said Demchenko.

As a reminder, Polish farmers are blocking six directions - the directions of the Krakivets, Shehyni, Rava-Ruska, Yahodyn, Ustyluh, and Uhryniv checkpoints.

Addendum

As a result of the farmers' blockade of the border with Poland, the Ukrainian economy lost about 500 million dollars.