Woman tried to take a Stradivarius violin to Poland

Border guards together with customs officers prevented the export of a 1713 Antonius Stradivarius violin. The musical instrument was found in the luggage compartment of a car heading to Poland. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, according to UNN.

Details

Reportedly, the violin was found at the Krakivets checkpoint in the car of a 28-year-old Lviv native. She was traveling to Poland in a Fort car. When arriving at the checkpoint, the woman chose the "green corridor" lane and said that she was moving her personal belongings. The car was sent for additional inspection.

Later, in the luggage compartment, the inspection team found a 1713 Antonius Stradivarius violin that may be of cultural and historical value.

The "find" was seized and sent for examination.

Ukrainian woman tried to import smartphones worth over a million hryvnias from Poland