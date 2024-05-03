ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Ukrainian woman tried to import smartphones worth over a million hryvnias from Poland

Kyiv  •  UNN

A resident of Lviv region tried to import 200 undeclared smartphones worth UAH 1.25 million from Poland to Ukraine.

A resident of the Lviv region tried to smuggle 200 undeclared smartphones worth UAH 1.25 million into Ukraine from Poland. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on May 3, at the Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv checkpoint, an undeclared cargo of smartphones was found during an inspection in a Ford Transit minibus arriving from Poland.

Customs officers add that the driver, a 25-year-old resident of Lviv region, chose the "green corridor" for customs control. However, during the inspection of the car, customs officers found 200 XIAOMI mobile phones (REDMI model) in the luggage compartment. The estimated value of the goods is UAH 1 million 250 thousand.

A report on violation of customs regulations was drawn up in accordance with Part 2 of Article 471 of the Customs Code (failure to declare goods transported across the customs border by citizens). The goods were temporarily seized.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a draft law aimed at bringing Ukraine's customs legislation in line with the practice of the European Union by introducing such concepts as customs representation, permits for certain customs regimes, and provisions on the movement and temporary storage of goods under customs control.

