Polish farmers start blockade of the sixth checkpoint "Korchova-Krakovets" - SBGS

In Poland, farmers began blocking traffic for trucks at the Korczowa-Krakowiec checkpoint around 11 a.m. today. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service on Friday, UNN reports.

As noted, in this regard, traffic is likely to be hampered both when leaving and entering Poland.

According to the State Border Guard Service, about 1,730 trucks are waiting to enter Ukraine in Poland. No obstruction of buses and cars is planned, the border guards said.

Earlier, the blockade by Polish farmers on the territory of Poland continued at 5 checkpoints on the border with Ukraine.