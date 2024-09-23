Repair work to begin at Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint today - Demchenko

Repair work will begin today at the Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint at the entrance to Poland, and tomorrow repairs will begin at the Rava-Ruska checkpoint on the Ukrainian side. This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Road repairs are expected at some checkpoints on the Polish side, in particular on the Krakivets-Korchova route. The work is scheduled to begin today. We will know at what time it will start later - Demchenko said.

According to him, the work will continue on the section of the road entering Poland.

"Also, the neighboring party informed us that from the beginning of October, work may begin in the direction of exit from Poland, but this direction will only concern the directions of movement for trucks," he added.

Demchenko also said that tomorrow repair work is to begin at the Rava-Ruska checkpoint on the Ukrainian side.

Recall

Starting September 23, repair work will begin at the Polish border crossing point "Korczowa", which may lead to complications in traffic leaving Ukraine. The repairs will last until early November.