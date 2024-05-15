Queues at the Polish border to leave Ukraine: border guards warned where the biggest ones are

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Queues at the Polish border to leave Ukraine: border guards warned where the biggest ones are

Queues at the Polish border to leave Ukraine: border guards warned where the biggest ones are

Kyiv  •  UNN

The flow of people and vehicles leaving Ukraine through the Ukrainian-Polish border has increased, with about 25,000 people and more than 5,000 vehicles crossing daily, leading to a backlog of vehicles at some checkpoints, while others experience less traffic.

The flow of people and vehicles leaving Ukraine through the Ukrainian-Polish border has increased: about 25,000 people and more than 5,000 vehicles cross it daily, leading to an accumulation of vehicles at 4 checkpoints, while others have less traffic, the State Border Guard Service reported on Wednesday, UNN reported.

Details

"Attention, the flow of people and vehicles on the Ukrainian-Polish border to leave Ukraine has increased. In recent days, the number of people and vehicles crossing the Ukrainian-Polish border daily is about 25 thousand people and more than 5 thousand vehicles. The accumulation of vehicles is observed in front of the Shehyni, Ustyluh, Krakivets and Rava-Ruska checkpoints," the State Border Guard Service reported on Telegram.

At the same time, as indicated, the lowest passenger traffic is currently observed at Smilnytsia, Hrushev and Uhryniv. "In order to reduce waiting time in queues, we recommend that citizens choose these checkpoints to cross the border," the SBGS emphasized.

Passenger traffic at the border at the weekend increased, more people are leaving than entering - border guards13.05.24, 14:20 • 23179 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ustyluhUstyluh
korchovaKorchova
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising