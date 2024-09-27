A man who married his mother-in-law 36 years older than him was stopped on the border with Hungary

At the border with Hungary, border guards stopped a couple with a large age difference: the man was accompanying his wife with a disability, who was 36 years older than him, abroad. It turned out that the man had actually married his own mother-in-law in an attempt to evade mobilization. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN writes.

Details

A 42-year-old man from Khmelnytsky region and his 78-year-old wife, who was born in Luhansk region, were stopped at the Tysa checkpoint while trying to leave Ukraine in a minibus that provides regular international passenger transportation. They registered their marriage in one of Kyiv's registry offices last year.

The man's reason for traveling abroad was supposed to be his wife's disability. He told the border guards that he was accompanying her for medical treatment in Italy. However, the border guards found out that the man had a child with the daughter of his current "wife on paper", who was actually his mother-in-law.

Later, the man admitted that he was in a civil marriage with her daughter and intended to get to Italy to see his child and his real wife. And the mother-in-law agreed to the deal to help her son-in-law get a deferral from military service and travel abroad - the statement said.

The border guards did not let the man cross the border. Both now face criminal liability. The woman's actions have signs of a criminal offense, namely illegal transportation of persons across the state border, and the man's actions are considered to be draft evasion.

Recall

This is not the first case. In September, at the Krakivets checkpoint, border guards exposed a 56-year-old woman and her 39-year-old son-in-law who were pretending to be married. They were trying to leave the country "legally" by posing as newlyweds.

In addition, border guards exposed a 28-year-old man who married his mother-in-law, who has a disability, to travel abroad. They were allegedly traveling for treatment to an ophthalmologist in Warsaw.

Kropyvnytskyi exposes head of military registration and enlistment commission who sold “white” military tickets for evaders