Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
A man who married his mother-in-law 36 years older than him was stopped on the border with Hungary

A man who married his mother-in-law 36 years older than him was stopped on the border with Hungary

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12067 views

A 42-year-old man who married his 78-year-old mother-in-law to evade conscription was detained on the border with Hungary. Border guards did not allow him to cross the border, and both face criminal liability.

At the border with Hungary, border guards stopped a couple with a large age difference: the man was accompanying his wife with a disability, who was 36 years older than him, abroad. It turned out that the man had actually married his own mother-in-law in an attempt to evade mobilization. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN writes.

Details

A 42-year-old man from Khmelnytsky region and his 78-year-old wife, who was born in Luhansk region, were stopped at the Tysa checkpoint while trying to leave Ukraine in a minibus that provides regular international passenger transportation. They registered their marriage in one of Kyiv's registry offices last year.

The man's reason for traveling abroad was supposed to be his wife's disability. He told the border guards that he was accompanying her for medical treatment in Italy. However, the border guards found out that the man had a child with the daughter of his current "wife on paper", who was actually his mother-in-law.

Later, the man admitted that he was in a civil marriage with her daughter and intended to get to Italy to see his child and his real wife. And the mother-in-law agreed to the deal to help her son-in-law get a deferral from military service and travel abroad

- the statement said.

The border guards did not let the man cross the border. Both now face criminal liability. The woman's actions have signs of a criminal offense, namely illegal transportation of persons across the state border, and the man's actions are considered to be draft evasion.

Recall

This is not the first case. In September, at the Krakivets checkpoint, border guards exposed a 56-year-old woman and her 39-year-old son-in-law who were pretending to be married. They were trying to leave the country "legally" by posing as newlyweds.

In addition, border guards exposed a 28-year-old man who married his mother-in-law, who has a disability, to travel abroad. They were allegedly traveling for treatment to an ophthalmologist in Warsaw.

Kropyvnytskyi exposes head of military registration and enlistment commission who sold "white" military tickets for evaders

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

