Kropyvnytskyi exposes head of military registration and enlistment commission who sold “white” military tickets for evaders

In Kropyvnytskyi, law enforcement officers exposed the head of the military medical commission, who organized the sale of “white” military tickets. This was stated by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Details

Investigators found out that in the spring of , the head of the Military Qualification Commission set up an illegal scheme to receive money from recruits. For being declared “unfit” for service, men had to pay from 2 to 10 thousand US dollars, depending on the complexity of the paperwork.

The defendant involved a doctor at a dispensary who was looking for people who wanted to avoid mobilization and made false diagnoses of existing health problems of conscripts.

Thus, men received certificates from the Military Medical Commissariat about their unfitness for military service with the corresponding exclusion from military registration.

According to the operative data, during the six months of the scheme's operation, the criminals earned more than a million hryvnias from the evaders.

On September 11, 2024, law enforcement officers detained the head of the VLC and her accomplice while they were dividing the payment for another “white” ticket. The detainees were served a notice of suspicion of obtaining an unlawful benefit by an official (Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of choosing a type of detention is being decided. The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison - the Bureau summarized.

Currently, SBI officers are conducting searches at the suspects' places of work and identifying the full range of persons involved in the fraud.

Recall

The SBI suspects a law enforcement officer of facilitating the illegal crossing of the border into Poland for more than 30 men of military age since 2022.