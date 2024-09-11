“Ex-deputy head of Volyn RMA detained for making money on tax evaders

The SBU dismantled a new scheme of mobilization evasion and illegal departure of men of military age abroad in Volyn region. According to the case file, the former deputy head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration was involved in organizing the scheme. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, according to UNN.

During her tenure at RMA, the defendant set up a mechanism for the escape of fugitives under the guise of drivers transporting humanitarian goods. The cost of this “service” was up to 5 thousand US dollars per client, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that to implement the “scheme”, the organizer involved the director of a local charity foundation, which arranged for conscripts to drive international flights. In this way, the personal data of the persons liable for military service was entered into the Shlyakh information system, which allowed them to travel abroad as “volunteers”.

To find potential clients and transfer money, the suspect involved seven other accomplices.

The SBU officers documented the criminal actions of the participants in the scheme and detained the organizer. During the searches of the suspects' residences, the SBU seized mobile phones and laptops with evidence of illegal activity.

The ex-official and her accomplices have been served notices of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 1 Art. 255 (creation, leadership of a criminal community or criminal organization, as well as participation in it);

ч. 4, Art. 28, Art. 114-1, para. 1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy);

ч. 4 of Art. 28, Part 3 of Art. 332 (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine committed by a criminal organization).

The former official is now in custody. The offender and her accomplices face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

An employee of the Odesa Recruitment Center will be tried for interfering with the Oberih database. He falsified the data of 138 conscripts, earning about a million dollars.