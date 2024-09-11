“Ex-deputy head of Volyn RMA detained for making money on tax evaders

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116980 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119405 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194582 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151526 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151749 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142489 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196427 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112374 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185359 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105050 views

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 85114 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 81292 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 56971 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 64015 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 40332 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194582 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196427 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185359 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212208 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200434 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148945 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148269 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152405 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143378 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159816 views
“Ex-deputy head of Volyn RMA detained for making money on tax evaders

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13366 views

The SBU exposed a scheme of illegal departure abroad of men of military age in Volyn region. The former deputy head of the RMA organized the scheme using the status of humanitarian cargo drivers.

The SBU dismantled a new scheme of mobilization evasion and illegal departure of men of military age abroad in Volyn region. According to the case file, the former deputy head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration was involved in organizing the scheme. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, according to UNN.

During her tenure at RMA, the defendant set up a mechanism for the escape of fugitives under the guise of drivers transporting humanitarian goods. The cost of this “service” was up to 5 thousand US dollars per client,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that to implement the “scheme”, the organizer involved the director of a local charity foundation, which arranged for conscripts to drive international flights. In this way, the personal data of the persons liable for military service was entered into the Shlyakh information system, which allowed them to travel abroad as “volunteers”.

To find potential clients and transfer money, the suspect involved seven other accomplices.

The SBU officers documented the criminal actions of the participants in the scheme and detained the organizer. During the searches of the suspects' residences, the SBU seized mobile phones and laptops with evidence of illegal activity.

The ex-official and her accomplices have been served notices of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • ч. 1 Art. 255 (creation, leadership of a criminal community or criminal organization, as well as participation in it);
  • ч. 4, Art. 28, Art. 114-1, para. 1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy);
  • ч. 4 of Art. 28, Part 3 of Art. 332 (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine committed by a criminal organization).

The former official is now in custody. The offender and her accomplices face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

An employee of the Odesa Recruitment Center will be tried for interfering with the Oberih database. He falsified the data of 138 conscripts, earning about a million dollars.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

