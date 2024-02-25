Polish farmers again block six checkpoints on the border, about 2400 trucks in the queue - Demchenko

Polish farmers have resumed blocking at the Ustylug checkpoint, and six checkpoints on the Polish border remain blocked as of the morning. About 2,400 trucks are queuing to enter Ukraine, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a telethon on Saturday, UNN reports.

The blocking of traffic by Polish farmers in general continues, at 6 checkpoints, including Yahodyn, Ustyluh, Uhryniv, Rvav-Ruska, Shehyni, and Krakivets. If we talk about the queues that have formed on the territory of Poland - as of this morning, the total number of trucks is about 2,400. Most of them are in front of Krakivets, Rava-Ruska and Yahodyn checkpoints - Demchenko said.

According to him, the suspension of the blocking of trucks on the Polish border at the Ustyluh checkpoint for one day did not have much impact on the overall situation.

"Indeed, yesterday, in the direction of the Ustyluh checkpoint, I would say symbolically, they began to refuse to block the movement of trucks. In general, we saw a certain revival of traffic for trucks during the day. The number of border crossings by this category of transport has slightly increased, but, of course, this does not affect the situation much, because Ustyluh is the direction where trucks weighing less than 7.5 tons can cross the border," said the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

