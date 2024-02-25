$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 38987 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 150408 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 90350 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 322170 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 265981 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201611 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 237405 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253008 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159134 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372462 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 150409 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 322170 views

Polish farmers again block six checkpoints on the border, about 2400 trucks in the queue - Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28126 views

Polish farmers resumed blocking at the Ustyluh checkpoint, thus blocking six checkpoints on the border, causing about 2,400 trucks to queue up.

Polish farmers again block six checkpoints on the border, about 2400 trucks in the queue - Demchenko

Polish farmers have resumed blocking at the Ustylug checkpoint, and six checkpoints on the Polish border remain blocked as of the morning. About 2,400 trucks are queuing to enter Ukraine, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a telethon on Saturday, UNN reports.

The blocking of traffic by Polish farmers in general continues, at 6 checkpoints, including Yahodyn, Ustyluh, Uhryniv, Rvav-Ruska, Shehyni, and Krakivets. If we talk about the queues that have formed on the territory of Poland - as of this morning, the total number of trucks is about 2,400. Most of them are in front of Krakivets, Rava-Ruska and Yahodyn checkpoints

- Demchenko said.

According to him, the suspension of the blocking of trucks on the Polish border at the Ustyluh checkpoint for one day did not have much impact on the overall situation.

"Indeed, yesterday, in the direction of the Ustyluh checkpoint, I would say symbolically, they began to refuse to block the movement of trucks. In general, we saw a certain revival of traffic for trucks during the day. The number of border crossings by this category of transport has slightly increased, but, of course, this does not affect the situation much, because Ustyluh is the direction where trucks weighing less than 7.5 tons can cross the border," said the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Ustyluh
Korchova
Ukraine
Poland
