In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

Polish protesters temporarily suspend blocking of one checkpoint

Kyiv • UNN

 February 24

On February 24, Polish protesters temporarily ended their blockade of the Ustyluh-Zosin checkpoint on the anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine, allowing trucks and cars to cross the border according to the established procedure.

Polish protesters temporarily suspend blocking of one checkpoint

From 03:00 on February 24, Polish protesters temporarily stopped blocking the Ustyluh-Zosyn checkpoint. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In connection with the anniversary of the beginning of the war in Ukraine, from 03.00 on February 24, Polish protesters temporarily stopped blocking the Zosin-Ustyluh checkpoint 

- the State Border Guard Service summarized.

Throughout February 24, trucks and cars have been allowed to enter and exit the crossing point according to the established procedure. Protesters continue to restrict truck traffic at other checkpoints on the Polish side of the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Tusk says Poland is ready to tighten control of products on the border with Ukraine23.02.24, 16:29 • 22676 views

Addendum

It is noted that 60 thousand people and 15 thousand vehicles crossed the western borders of Ukraine with the EU and Moldova (in Chernivtsi region) over the past day.

Over the past day, 33 thousand people left Ukraine. 20,000 of them crossed the border with Poland, while the rest went to other EU countries and Moldova.

According to the State Border Guard Service, 27,000 people crossed into Ukraine over the past day, 23,000 of them were Ukrainian citizens. 112 trucks with humanitarian aid were cleared

Recall

On the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Russia, unknown people in Poland have spoiled Ukrainian agricultural products for the third time. This time in the morning, someone poured beans out of a Ukrzaliznytsia freight car.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
Ukrainian Railways
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
European Union
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Moldova
Chernivtsi
Poland
