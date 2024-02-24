Polish protesters temporarily suspend blocking of one checkpoint

From 03:00 on February 24, Polish protesters temporarily stopped blocking the Ustyluh-Zosyn checkpoint. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In connection with the anniversary of the beginning of the war in Ukraine, from 03.00 on February 24, Polish protesters temporarily stopped blocking the Zosin-Ustyluh checkpoint - the State Border Guard Service summarized.

Throughout February 24, trucks and cars have been allowed to enter and exit the crossing point according to the established procedure. Protesters continue to restrict truck traffic at other checkpoints on the Polish side of the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Addendum

It is noted that 60 thousand people and 15 thousand vehicles crossed the western borders of Ukraine with the EU and Moldova (in Chernivtsi region) over the past day.

Over the past day, 33 thousand people left Ukraine. 20,000 of them crossed the border with Poland, while the rest went to other EU countries and Moldova.

According to the State Border Guard Service, 27,000 people crossed into Ukraine over the past day, 23,000 of them were Ukrainian citizens. 112 trucks with humanitarian aid were cleared

Recall

On the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Russia, unknown people in Poland have spoiled Ukrainian agricultural products for the third time. This time in the morning, someone poured beans out of a Ukrzaliznytsia freight car.