Polish protesters temporarily suspend blocking of one checkpoint
Kyiv • UNN
On February 24, Polish protesters temporarily ended their blockade of the Ustyluh-Zosin checkpoint on the anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine, allowing trucks and cars to cross the border according to the established procedure.
From 03:00 on February 24, Polish protesters temporarily stopped blocking the Ustyluh-Zosyn checkpoint. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
In connection with the anniversary of the beginning of the war in Ukraine, from 03.00 on February 24, Polish protesters temporarily stopped blocking the Zosin-Ustyluh checkpoint
Throughout February 24, trucks and cars have been allowed to enter and exit the crossing point according to the established procedure. Protesters continue to restrict truck traffic at other checkpoints on the Polish side of the Ukrainian-Polish border.
Tusk says Poland is ready to tighten control of products on the border with Ukraine23.02.24, 16:29 • 22676 views
Addendum
It is noted that 60 thousand people and 15 thousand vehicles crossed the western borders of Ukraine with the EU and Moldova (in Chernivtsi region) over the past day.
Over the past day, 33 thousand people left Ukraine. 20,000 of them crossed the border with Poland, while the rest went to other EU countries and Moldova.
According to the State Border Guard Service, 27,000 people crossed into Ukraine over the past day, 23,000 of them were Ukrainian citizens. 112 trucks with humanitarian aid were cleared
Recall
On the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Russia, unknown people in Poland have spoiled Ukrainian agricultural products for the third time. This time in the morning, someone poured beans out of a Ukrzaliznytsia freight car.