Tusk says Poland is ready to tighten control of products on the border with Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 44650 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 176546 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 103372 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 353627 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 287178 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208588 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241893 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254097 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160258 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372725 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 112812 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 107414 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 37000 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 50447 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 100053 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 100151 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 176515 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 353573 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 238988 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 287142 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 3474 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30770 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 50516 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 37012 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 107471 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Tusk says Poland is ready to tighten control of products on the border with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22676 views

The Polish government is ready to take further decisions on effective control of products imported to Poland and the EU at the border

Tusk says Poland is ready to tighten control of products on the border with Ukraine

The Polish government, if necessary, is ready to take further decisions on effective control of products imported to Poland and the EU at its border, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday, UNN reports citing PAP.  

Details

He emphasized that he is in constant contact with his Ukrainian partners.

And I do not hide the fact that, if necessary, in the coming days we will also make further decisions on effective control at our border when it comes to products that go to the EU, to Poland

- Tusk said.

He added that wherever he goes, he will look for common solutions and arguments "to convince all our partners in Europe that even more ambitious steps are needed." "It is in the interests of Europe and Ukraine that everyone benefits from this friendship, Polish-Ukrainian, European-Ukrainian solidarity," Tusk said.

He also spoke about the mood of the protesters.

"I want to emphasize very clearly - I know this, it's not just my intuition - that the protesting farmers in Poland are not anti-Ukrainians. There may be some provocateurs, we will deal with this, but the protesting farmers, like the protesting transport workers, are protesting on the border with Ukraine not because they are against Ukraine, they are very often the same people who have been helping, giving their apartments and money to refugees from Ukraine over the past two years," the Polish Prime Minister said.

He emphasized that the EU is called upon to effectively help Ukraine in its war with Russia, and much remains to be done. He added that Poland will do everything to mobilize the world, including the EU, for this assistance, including military and technical assistance.

"But the EU also exists to protect the market of EU citizens," the Polish prime minister said.

He noted that Poland has been waiting for 10 years for Polish farmers to "have more or less equal rights with their partners in the EU, for Poland to become an equal partner in agriculture for other EU countries," and it took a decade for Poland to adapt to European standards in agriculture.

Tusk emphasized that it is about the interests of hundreds of thousands of hard-working people who are actually shouting loudly on one issue, that "they want to compete on equal terms.

"We cannot, by helping Ukraine, sacrifice such vital, fundamental interests of large groups of people in Europe, especially here in Poland," the Polish Prime Minister said.

Addendum

For several days now, numerous farmers have been protesting across Poland, blocking roads and checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. The farmers are protesting against the influx of Ukrainian goods and the EU's policy on the so-called Green Deal.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk announced on Thursday that in order to ensure 100 percent of the military and humanitarian aid will reach Ukraine without delay, checkpoints on the border with Ukraine and designated sections of roads and railways will be included in the list of critical infrastructure.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Europe
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08