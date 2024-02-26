Situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border: about 2200 trucks in queues, not a single truck has been allowed to enter Poland through the Yahodyn checkpoint in recent days - Demchenko

Polish farmers continue to block traffic for trucks at six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. About 2,200 trucks are waiting in lines to enter Ukraine, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Demchenko, farmers are blocking traffic at Yahodyn, Ustyluh, Uhryniv, Rava-Ruska, Shehyni and Krakivets checkpoints

In total, as of this morning, about 2,200 trucks were queuing up to cross into Ukraine in these areas (where farmers are blocking traffic). Most of them are in front of the Krakowiec, Rava-Ruska and Yagodyn checkpoints - Demchenko said.

According to him, the smallest number of trucks cross the border at the Yahodyn checkpoint. Last night, about 50 trucks crossed into Ukraine.

In recent days, Polish farmers have not let a single truck traveling from Ukraine to Poland in this direction through.

"The number of people crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland (through the Yahodyn checkpoint - ed.) remains zero," Demchenko emphasized.

The figures for the number of border crossings in the direction of the Shehyni checkpoint are also critically low. According to Demchenko, only 70 trucks crossed the border here yesterday.

"In general, Polish farmers let through several trucks per hour in each direction, both those coming from Poland and those going to Poland. But they block traffic for trucks coming from Ukraine more than anything else," said Demchenko.

EU agriculture ministers to meet to discuss farmers' protests