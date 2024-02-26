$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42116 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 164996 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 97645 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 340152 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 277982 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205457 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239897 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253635 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159739 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372612 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border: about 2200 trucks in queues, not a single truck has been allowed to enter Poland through the Yahodyn checkpoint in recent days - Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 28378 views

Polish farmers continue to block six border checkpoints with Ukraine, leaving about 2,200 trucks in line to enter the country.

Situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border: about 2200 trucks in queues, not a single truck has been allowed to enter Poland through the Yahodyn checkpoint in recent days - Demchenko

Polish farmers continue to block traffic for trucks at six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. About 2,200 trucks are waiting in lines to enter Ukraine, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

Details 

According to Demchenko, farmers are blocking traffic at Yahodyn, Ustyluh, Uhryniv, Rava-Ruska, Shehyni and Krakivets checkpoints

In total, as of this morning, about 2,200 trucks were queuing up to cross into Ukraine in these areas (where farmers are blocking traffic). Most of them are in front of the Krakowiec, Rava-Ruska and Yagodyn checkpoints

- Demchenko said. 

According to him, the smallest number of trucks cross the border at the Yahodyn checkpoint. Last night, about 50 trucks crossed into Ukraine. 

In recent days, Polish farmers have not let a single truck traveling from Ukraine to Poland in this direction through. 

"The number of people crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland (through the Yahodyn checkpoint - ed.) remains zero," Demchenko emphasized. 

The figures for the number of border crossings in the direction of the Shehyni checkpoint are also critically low. According to Demchenko, only  70 trucks crossed the border here yesterday. 

"In general, Polish farmers let through several trucks per hour in each direction, both those coming from Poland and those going to Poland. But they block traffic for trucks coming from Ukraine more than anything else," said Demchenko.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyEconomyPolitics
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ustyluh
European Union
Rava-Ruska
Korchova
Ukraine
Poland
