EU agriculture ministers to meet to discuss farmers' protests

Today, on February 26, EU agriculture ministers are planning to meet to discuss the situation in the agricultural sector of the European Union, including farmers' protests that have spread to a number of countries. This was reported by DW, UNN .

Details

It is noted that the meeting in Brussels will also discuss the European Commission's proposals to further ease the burden on farmers and reduce their administrative costs.

At the same time, the parties plan to exchange ideas on a quick and structural response to the current crisis in the agricultural sector.

Addendum

Farmers in many EU countries, including Germany, are protesting against environmental regulations, subsidy cuts, and bureaucracy.

Farmers block the border between Belgium and the Netherlands

In particular, European farmers have scheduled demonstrations in the European Quarter of Brussels for February 26.

Recall

Polish farmers have announced a move to more radical forms of protest. They want to block important routes and crossings on the border with Germany for a long time.