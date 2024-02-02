Farmers block the border between Belgium and the Netherlands

Farmers are blocking trucks on the border between Belgium and the Netherlands to protest a number of issues. Representatives of agriculture are protesting against taxes, rising costs, cheap imports and bureaucracy. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

On Thursday evening, farmers on the Belgian side began a protest, which was later joined by Dutch agricultural representatives. As a result, one of the key border crossings towards Antwerp was blockaded.

In addition, in western Belgium, farmers have been blocking the entry or exit of trucks to the port of Zeebrugge, which is part of the port of Antwerp-Bruges, for several days. Nearly 2,000 trucks are stuck due to this blockade.

Farmers claim that taxes, rising costs, cheap imports, and excessive bureaucracy are negatively impacting their industry.

The situation is reportedly tense due to the impact on agriculture in the context of the European Union's fight against climate change and the opening of doors to cheap Ukrainian imports aimed at supporting Ukraine's military efforts.